How long is Minecraft Live 2023 going to be

Minecraft Live is a spectacular event that binds the community and the developers of Minecraft together. This event is scheduled for today and will feature a variety of new content that will be introduced in the game. As we await the event to commence, the Mob Vote 2023 is also currently active. Players can vote for their favorite Mob, and the winning candidate will be featured in the Live event.

Let us investigate the duration of this Live event and other important details about it.

Minecraft Live 2023: How long will it last and more

Duration of the event and time of commencement

Although the exact length of the event is not confirmed, judging by the previous two years, we can deduce the duration. The Live 2022 event lasted 1 hour and 51 minutes, whereas the Live 2021 event was 2 hours and 15 minutes long.

Therefore, the 2023 Live event will start today at 1:00 PM EDT, and going by the previous years' timings, it can be presumed to last about two hours. Hence, the event will probably end around 3:00 PM EDT.

Depending upon where one is currently located, these timings will vary according to their respective time zones. Mojang Studios, on their official site, has provided a link in which one can determine the event timings based on their time zone.

What to expect from the Minecraft Live event and how to watch it

The initial half of the event will cover a variety of community-driven content, followed by the main show. The event will highlight all the upcoming content that has been planned by the developing team.

Major information will be given regarding the next 1.21 update that will follow in June 2024. At the end of the show, the result of the Mob Vote 2023 will be announced.

This year, three mobs; the crab, the armadillo, and the penguin, have been introduced as contenders for the vote. The Live event may also introduce other new mobs in addition to the winner of the Mob Vote.

The voting for the new mob is currently active. Players can vote for their favorite mobs on various platforms, such as Minecraft.net and Launcher, or enter a special server created for the Bedrock edition.

The Live event will be live-streamed on the official Minecraft YouTube channel, or players can hop on the live stream on Minecraft.net/live.

Mojang has arranged for the Live event to be streamed in various languages such as English, Chinese (Simplified), Brazilian, Portuguese, and LATAM Spanish. One can also hear the live audio-description version of the event. The Live event will also be featured in the American Sign Language.

As the hour of the Live event inches closer, be prepared to get updated on the upcoming news and sneak peeks Mojang has to offer. To thoroughly enjoy the event, set aside at least two hours of your time and tune in for the Live event.