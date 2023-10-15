What time is Minecraft Live 2023 today 

The community has been awaiting the Minecraft Live event for a long time. And the wait is almost over, as just a few hours remain for players to gain access to all the new content that Mojang has to offer. The event will also reveal the winner of the Mob Vote 2023, the poll for which is currently active. While the official timings were revealed, it will be different among the various time zones in the world.

Let us look at the timings for Minecraft Live 2023 with respect to different time zones.

Timings for Minecraft Live 2023 today

Minecraft Live 2023’s air timings – Sorted Via Time Zones

It was earlier declared that Live is scheduled to be conducted on October 15, 2023, at 1 PM EDT. This timing will fluctuate based on different time zones. Hence, knowing the time zone of one's country helps estimate the live stream tuning time.

Here is the list of all time zones that correspond with the official timings of the Live Event:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 10 AM.

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 1 PM.

Brasilia Time (BRT): 2 PM.

British Summer Time (BST): 6 PM.

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7 PM.

Moscow Standard Time: 8 PM.

United Arab Emirates: 9 PM.

Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM.

Chinese Standard Time: 1 AM. (16 October)

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 AM. (16 October)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): 4 AM. (16 October)

New Zealand Daylight Time: 6 AM. (16 October)

Mojang has also provided a time zone calculator, which fans can use to determine the timings for their location.

Minecraft Live Event: How to watch and what to expect

The Live event is set to commence in a few hours. While the countdown is on, players can vote for Mob Vote 2023. This voting will remain active until the event begins.

Tune into the Live event today (Image via Minecraft.net)

The Live event can be viewed via the official Minecraft YouTube channel. One can also watch the stream on the official website. While other platforms can also be used, the abovementioned channel and website will feature the official stream.

The Live event will be available in multiple languages, such as Chinese (Simplified), Brazilian, Portuguese, and LATAM Spanish. A live audio-description version of the event will also be aired. Mojang will also feature the American Sign Language.

The Live event will address all the speculation that has been going on this year. It will feature dozens of new content the developers have been working on, including biomes, new concepts, and much more.

Furthermore, it will also reveal the winner of the Mob Vote 2023. The winner will be declared via a short video, which will later be introduced in the subsequent updates.

This year, three mobs have been introduced as candidates for the vote. The Live event may also introduce a new mob in addition to the winner of the Mob Vote.

With only a few hours left, tune in to the most happening Minecraft event that will showcase new content that the community can cherish. Estimate the timing for your region and tune into the live stream to rejoice in the event for yourself.