Minecraft Live 2023 will reveal the next major update

Mojang recently announced its annual Minecraft Live event. This is the company's main stage, where they showcase everything they have been working on for the past year. Since the developer now has four new games, they will be talking about all of them.

However, the most famous of these announcements will be the next major update for the main sandbox game.

Almost every year, Mojang releases at least one major update to the game to keep it relevant and exciting. This year, it is going to be the same. Here is everything you need to know about when and how the 1.21 update will be announced.

Every detail about new major update's announcement at Minecraft Live

When will Minecraft Live start, and when will the update be announced?

First, we should take a look at when Minecraft Live will be hosted since that is when Mojang will announce the next major update. The game company recently posted a trailer for the event. At the end of the video, it was revealed that Minecraft Live will be held on October 15 at 1 pm EDT.

Since the next 1.21 update for the sandbox game will most likely be the biggest news, it is safe to say that they will keep it behind closed doors till the end. Players will likely have to watch the entire event to hear about it.

When will the next 1.21 update be released?

Though the approximate release window could be announced during the live event, we can speculate on it by looking at previous updates.

For the past two years, they have released their updates around the first week of June. This applies to updates like 1.19, The Wild Update, and 1.20, Trails and Tales Update.

Hence, there is a chance that the Swedish game developer might be planning to release the upcoming update around June 2024.

Leaks about the new update

Even before Minecraft Live was officially announced by Mojang, the massive playerbase was already knee-deep in speculation about various aspects of the upcoming 1.21 update.

There have been many rumors and potential leaks about the update. People have been discussing the End Realm, Deep Dark, Ancient City, Desert biome, etc., receiving new features like blocks, mobs, etc.

As of now, not a single hint has been provided by Mojang regarding the new update. There have not been any pictures related to it or even a name from the developer. However, in the coming weeks, more information might be provided to hype the playerbase even more.