10 best Minecraft automation mods in 2023

Minecraft is a game where a player's creativity can shine through in their productive builds as much as their aesthetic ones. With so many ways to farm for materials and automatically process them, automation can become a huge part of a player's repertoire. However, the vanilla game's automation has its limits, typically regarding how much redstone knowledge a player has.

Fortunately, the modding community is always available to fill the gaps where Minecraft falls short. Thanks to a massive number of modifications, players can implement new devices, blocks, and items to help them create automatic farms and delivery systems.

There are tons of automation mods in Minecraft, but if players are looking for some great ones to start with, there are a few worth checking out first.

Simple Copper Pipes and other Minecraft mods that are excellent for automation in 2023

1) LaserIO

Moving resources around can sometimes be a real pain in Minecraft. With so many storage systems and items to keep track of, walking back and forth or using a chain of hoppers isn't always the most productive way to automate a farm or sorting system.

Fortunately, LasterIO can meet a player's transference needs with the power of laser targeting. By using multi-faced laser nodes, players can connect blocks together and transfer the likes of items, energy, and fluids, depending on the other mods a player may have available.

2) Auto Workstations

Many of Minecraft's workstation blocks are important and form the foundation of the game's crafting system. However, players still have to interact with them directly to make the items, blocks, and materials they need.

Auto Workstations is a mod that allows players to decide what to craft and lets the workstation blocks do their work while they're off taking care of other tasks. Players can make automatic crafting tables, enchanting tables, XP vacuums, anvils, and even automated furnaces that extract experience after they finish their smelting.

3) Extractinator

Throwing away excess blocks and items is certainly one way to make room, but it can be awful wasteful. Instead, if players have extra materials laying around that they don't need, they can use the Extractinator mod.

This modification adds a new machine to Minecraft that can allow players to input excess resources to extract rare materials. Tossing in random blocks and getting ores and rare goodies in return certainly sounds like a great investment. Even better, the Extractinator machine is fully automated.

4) Simple Copper Pipes

Transporting resources and fluids can be a tricky proposition in Minecraft, but Simple Copper Pipes is a mod that addresses this in the most direct fashion possible.

With no bells and whistles or complicated systems to learn, the mod simply adds craftable copper pipes that can carry various fluids, items, and more through them. This way, players can use pipes to keep their crop farms watered, move items from one place to another, and even shoot things out of the pipe at high velocity if they want.

5) Wireless Redstone Mod

Creating redstone machines in Minecraft is a time-honed skill, but it can get pretty messy due to all the redstone dust wiring that is often used to connect all the moving pieces. This is particularly true for large redstone builds that span dozens or hundreds of blocks. Connecting all of the necessary redstone blocks can be a pain.

Wireless Redstone is a simple and efficient mod that adds new blocks that can transmit redstone signals wirelessly. This allows players to power a wide range of redstone-compatible blocks all without playing a single piece of redstone wiring.

6) Omni-Hopper

Omni-Hopper is a simple Minecraft mod that enhances the directions players can place hoppers in (Image via enjarai)

Hoppers are some of the most useful blocks in all of Minecraft, but they're somewhat limited by how they can be placed.

Omni-Hopper is a mod that performs one simple task and allows players to create hoppers that can be placed upside-down, horizontally, and vertically. It may not seem like a hugely impactful mod, but the ability to place hoppers in multiple directions and control which direction they receive input from is a huge one. This should make players' automated builds much more compact when necessary.

7) Quicksort

A diamond block and a chest are all players need to activate the Quicksort mod (Image via Mojang)

Plenty of Minecraft players know the process of sorting items and blocks by using item frames and chests. However, Quicksorter makes the process even easier by allowing resources and items to leave a given chest automatically and enter the appropriate sorting chests.

For example, if players in the Quicksorter mod have a chest full of materials, they can place it on top of a diamond block. If the chest under the diamond block is near chests with sorting item frames, the items will transfer to them automatically.

There are no new blocks or complex mechanics to learn; simply pop a diamond block underneath a chest and watch as its excess items float to their properly sorted receptacles.

8) Tokenable Furnaces and Storage

Many of Minecraft's blocks are crucial for automation, including hoppers, chests, furnaces, and more. However, these blocks have their limits and can only work so effectively. But what if players could upgrade them?

Tokenable Furnaces and Storage presents players with the ability to craft tokens that can be applied to various productivity blocks. Furnaces can smelt faster, chests and other storage blocks can be upgraded to hold more items, and hoppers can be upgraded with tokens to funnel more items per game tick.

With enough tokens applied to their blocks, players can vastly improve the automation of their farms and other builds without adding any complexity to them.

9) Assembly Lines

Systems of hoppers work well enough when it comes to automating processing and other tasks in Minecraft. However, the Assembly Lines mod presents a new means of transferring resources into blocks that can refine them.

By creating systems of conveyor belts between resource refining and storage blocks, players can drop some ore on the assembly line and watch as it carries itself to a furnace and becomes gold ingots.

Refining ore into ingots is only one of the great functions that Assembly Lines can perform as a mod. A Minecraft player's creativity can vastly improve the functionality and automation of even their best builds.

10) Little Logistics

One of the less obvious ways to transfer materials for automation purposes in Minecraft is through using minecarts. However, minecarts have their issues and can't transfer across certain terrain.

Little Logistics introduces new sets of rail blocks, as well as trains and boats that can carry chests full of resources across just about any terrain, including mountains, hills, underground, and over the surface of the water. Even better, these trains and boats can have their routes automated, ensuring that a Minecraft player's supply chain remains intact and on time.

