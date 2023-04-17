5 best uses of copper in Minecraft (2023)

Copper is an underground mineral that is found in Minecraft. This is one of the newest earth minerals that has been added to the game in a very long time. It was added all the way back in 2021 with the 1.17 update, after which Mojang has been gradually adding new ways to use it in the game.

The moment players learned about copper being added to the game, they were extremely excited to use the material. Though it did not have much use when it first came out, it is quite important in several ways in 2023. Here are some of the ways Minecrafters can use copper.

Note: The ranking in this article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The use, of course, is factual.

Top five ways to use copper in Minecraft (2023)

1) As a building block

Copper is a great block for building structures on which players need to show the age of the structure in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Copper blocks can be crafted with several copper ingots. These regular copper blocks have the intriguing feature of oxidizing.

This means that the copper block's orange color will gradually change to green, just like in real life. This makes it a fascinating block to be used in building structures.

With the help of copper blocks, players can depict the age of the structure. This enhances the sense of time and storytelling in the game.

2) Designing armor with armor trim

Copper can be used to add color to the armor trim design in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Mojang will soon be releasing the 1.20 update this year, which will bring new armor trims that add various designs to armor parts. However, an earth mineral will always be needed to design armor parts.

These earth minerals will act as dyes and change the color of the design. Hence, copper is a great option for it if players want an orange-colored design on their armor.

Since it is a new feature, players will want to try it out as soon as the update drops.

3) Crafting Brush

Brush is a brand new tool that players will be able to use in the Minecraft 1.20 update. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Brush is another item that will be added with the 1.20 update this year. Hence, thousands of players will be crafting it to brush away the new suspicious sand and gravel blocks to find random items.

The tool can be crafted with a feather, a copper ingot, and a stick. Hence, this is also a great use for the earth mineral in 2023.

4) Crafting Lightning Rod

Lightning rods can help players displace lightning strikes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Lightning Rods were added to the game soon after copper. They can be crafted with three copper ingots. Once placed, these blocks essentially attract lightning strikes.

One of the main uses for a lightning rod is to protect a base from lightning strikes, which can burn any weak blocks like wood. It should be placed on a stronger block so that the rod and block properly absorb the lightning strike.

5) Crafting Spyglass

Spyglass allow players to see far off places in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Spyglass is also a fairly new item that was added soon after copper. This item is crafted with one amethyst shard and two copper ingots. When players use the item, it will zoom the player's perspective and allow them to see far-off places.

This is essentially a vanilla alternative to the famous OptiFine mod zoom feature that millions of players use. It might not be the most useful item for those who use the performance mod.

