What can you do with copper in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Copper is one of the many earth materials that players can use in several ways in the Minecraft 1.19 update. It was first introduced in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs part 1 update, and players were extremely excited when a new earth material was finally added to the game.

Copper can be crafted into some interesting and useful items in the game, and it can be obtained in two ways: by mining or by killing Drowned Zombies. The ore blocks are fairly common, and the hostile mobs have 11% chance of dropping an ingot. When players obtain the earth material, they will need to smelt it since it will be raw. The item can only be used after being smelted.

All uses of copper in Minecraft 1.19 update

Crafting recipes that use copper

When players mine copper ore blocks in the game, they will obtain raw copper that must be smelted in a furnace to obtain copper ingots. The ingots are mainly used to craft spyglasses, lightning rods, and blocks of copper. This is the only use of the ingot for now.

Spyglass

Crafting recipe for spyglass (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Spyglass is a nifty tool with which players can zoom in and clearly see far off into the distance. This is a vanilla version of the zoom feature that comes with the Optifine mod. When players use this item, their FOV will become square since they are looking through the spyglass. To craft this, players need two copper ingots and one amethyst shard. Players can place two copper ingots below one amethyst shard in a vertical line to craft the item in the game.

Lightning rod

Crafting recipe for lightning rod (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Lightning rods are another great item that can be placed anywhere to essentially divert lightning strikes in a particular area of 128 blocks in Java Edition and 64 blocks in Bedrock Edition. These are extremely useful for players who have structures or bases made up of wood that can burn with a lightning strike. To craft this item, players can simply place three copper ingots on the crafting table in a vertical line.

Block of copper

Crafting recipe for a block of copper (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Nine copper ingots are required to craft one block of copper. These blocks are excellent for building structures in the game and have a special feature with the help of which they can oxidize over time and change their color. When a block of copper is crafted and placed, it is orange in color. However, as time passes, its color will gradually turn into teal. Players can determine the age of the build with this feature.

Honeycomb combined with a block of copper for waxing (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Copper blocks can also be crafted into slabs and stairs. They can also be crafted into cut copper blocks that have a different type of texture. Finally, if players want to stop the oxidizing process and lock the block in its current state, they can craft waxed copper blocks by combining honeycomb with it.

