Top 5 situations to use a spyglass in Minecraft

A spyglass is an item in Minecraft that enhances a player's vision and allows them to view faraway locations. It is created with copper ingots and amethyst shards.

Spyglasses provide players with a magnified view of a small area in front of them. However, players' peripheral vision will also be somewhat obscured by the item.

This can make a spyglass an inconvenient tool in some situations. Having said that, the zoomed sightlines are occasionally worth the temporary loss of peripheral vision.

Java Edition players can remove the vignette from the spyglass by pressing the F1 key, just as they do with pumpkin-carved helmets.

Regardless, there are more than a few great applications for spyglasses in Minecraft.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Top 5 opportunities to utilize a spyglass in Minecraft

5) Surveying biomes

Players can use a spyglass to scope out nearby biomes (Image via u/xingxing123425/Reddit)

The spyglass can be used to take a look at nearby biomes. Sometimes, players may even be lucky enough to spot a generated structure.

It may take some time to scan through multiple areas due to peripheral loss of vision. However, explorers looking for specific biomes can surely benefit from the use of a spyglass.

4) Searching for materials

Surface ores are easier to spot with spyglasses (Image via PlayMax/Minecraftforum.net)

Searching for materials in Minecraft can be a time-consuming endeavor. However, things get slightly easier when deposits of ores and other materials are found at the surface level in a given world.

By using a spyglass in locations such as mountain biomes, players have improved search capabilities. This can also work when players are trying to find deposits of surface lava, bodies of water, and certain stone or wood blocks.

3) Checking for mobs

Spotting animals can be a breeze with a spyglass (Image via Mojang)

Need to find a horse for transportation? Maybe a few cows or chickens to start a renewable food supply? By utilizing a spyglass, animal mobs should be easier to spot in Minecraft.

If an animal mob has spawned nearby, players will be able to spot it at range with a spyglass. However, it's important to note that spyglasses won't detect mobs that haven't rendered. The item only enhances a player's current view and doesn't actually allow them to spot things outside of the render distance setting.

2) Finding building sites

A multi-floored farm built in a forest (Image via Mojang)

When creating an ambitious build in Minecraft, the location truly matters. Proximity to necessary resources is vital, and the surrounding biome can make or break a building's aesthetic value.

To that end, spyglasses are excellent when it comes to spotting clearings or other locations that are perfect for building. Need the right shoreline site for a beach house? Perhaps a cozy forest for a cottage or cabin? Scoping out the right location is much easier with the assistance of a spyglass.

1) PvP scouting

Spotting another player using the spyglass (Image via Redcoat/Mcpedl)

When battling on a Minecraft PvP server, players need to use every tool to their advantage. This is especially true for large team-based PvP servers such as Factions servers.

In big servers like these, information is as valuable as a player's ability to fight with swords and bows. That's where a spyglass can come in quite handy. The item will give players the ability to keep an eye on their opponents, their movements, and any builds they may be creating.

With the right information and the ability to keep tabs on opponents, players and their team can set up ambushes or sabotage opposing structures.

