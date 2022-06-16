6 best levels to find ores in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 was finally released last week and has been a huge success thus far. It changed a lot of things about the game and made several popular additions to the game. Mangrove Swamps, frogs, Deep Dark, and Allays have become fan favorites rather quickly.

The update doesn't change as much as the previous update did, though. The 1.18 update completely revamped the world generation and allowed caves to spawn a chunk lower and mountains to spawn a chunk higher.

This dramatically affected ore generation, though 1.19 largely left it alone. Here are the current best spots to find ores in Minecraft 1.19.

Minecraft 1.19 update: Where can players find ores underground?

6) Coal

Coal used to spawn everywhere, and that largely remains true. However, coal is now spawning the most at Y level 92. Deep cave systems are not ideal for Minecraft players if finding loads of coal is their ultimate goal. Mountaintops and on Y level 92 are the best places to find coal.

This is not to say that coal can't be found deep underground. All ores can, so if it's just a generic mining trip, then players can go into a cave and will probably find everything.

5) Gold

Gold ores (Image via Jira Minecraft)

For starters, gold ore is much more abundantly found in the Badlands biome. There, it spawns as frequently as iron or other common ores. Y level -16 has been found to have the most gold ore. By strip mining there, players will more than likely come away with more gold than other ores, which can be valuable since Netherite needs it and Piglins barter it.

4) Iron and emeralds

Iron ore in a cave (Image via Mojang)

Y level 232 is a good level for two distinct ores following the revamped generation in the Minecraft 1.18 update. In mountain biomes, emeralds are found very frequently at this level. In other biomes, which are more common, it's a great level to find iron at. Emeralds and iron are useful, so this is a good place to check for them.

Iron can be found when mining much lower, though. Minecraft players can venture into a deep cave and will more than likely come out with some iron.

3) Lapis Lazuli

Lapis Lazuli (Image via 3D Warehouse)

Lapis Lazuli remains a valuable component in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Enchanting still requires it, so players will still need to get a lot of it. The best place to find lapis lazuli is in caves that are below Y level 0.

Lapis spawns anywhere below sea level (Y level 64), so it can be found in a lot of places but frequently spawns underground.

2) Redstone

Redstone (Image via Kevin Jonker on ArtStation)

Redstone has been an important item to get since it debuted in 1.5. After 1.18, redstone began spawning in two veins per chunk. This begins from level 8 to level -64. The deeper players go, the more common the ore is. Additionally, this ore, like many others, is much more frequent in caves.

1) Diamond

Diamonds, despite the introduction of Netherite in the 1.16 update, remain the most important resource to have in Minecraft. Netherite means nothing without diamonds and Netherite is incredibly difficult to obtain. For that reason, it's still way more important to find diamonds.

Diamonds used to be easier to find, but also more difficult. They were rarer prior to 1.18, but there was a lot less area to search in. Y level 11 was the best place to go, but now that's not even close to the bottom of the world.

Y level -59 is considered the best place to look underground. Anywhere below 0 is a good place to look, but they aren't often found that way.

Strip mining is no longer the best way to look for diamonds. Instead, they're being found at a much higher rate in caves, especially cheese caves. Strip mining works, but caves are the best.

