What is the best level to find gold in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update?

The Caves & Cliffs Update to Minecraft changed a lot about the game. What it didn't change, though, was the need for resources. Diamonds, emeralds, iron and gold are still extremely valuable, but their spawns have changed. Since mountains can go a chunk higher and caves can go a chunk lower, the place to find all these resources has been altered.

Gold is one of the most useful resources, since it can be used to craft several good items and traded with Piglins in the Nether. Gold is one of the most scarce resources, too. Here's the new best level to find it at in the 1.18 version of Minecraft.

Best places to find gold in Minecraft 1.18

In the Minecraft 1.18 update, gold ores can spawn as high as Y level 32 (in most biomes) and as low as Y level -64 (the new bedrock level). Initially, it generates in a spread and can be found most commonly around Y level -16.

It can also be found pretty commonly from Y level -48 to Y level -64. This is probably the second best place to find it. Gold can generate pretty frequently in caves, but strip mining is probably the most effective method to finding it.

After level 0, gold ore begins to spawn as deepslate gold ore, which is the most common form of gold that Minecraft players can find.

Gold can spawn in all biomes, but there is one in particular that spawns it at a much higher rate: badlands, or the mesa biome. Here, gold is not only more frequent, but can spawn much higher in the overworld.

The Badlands or mesa biome is the best place to find gold (Image via Minecraft)

In the badlands biome, gold can spawn from Y level 256 down, and level 32 is the most common place to find gold ore. If players are looking for gold, they should head to a badlands biome, even though they are one of the rarer biomes in Minecraft.

