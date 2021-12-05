Where does gold ore generate in Minecraft 1.18 update?

Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2, changed the way ores are mined in the game. Ore distribution is usually unaffected by game updates, but this update has reworked the previous system entirely.

Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is the most extensive update in Minecraft's history. The update overhauled the natural terrain of the Overworld by adding large caves and massive mountains.

Due to terrain changes, ore distribution was also in need of changes as the previous distribution would make the caves feel empty. Players who are not up-to-date with these changes may feel confused while finding ores in Minecraft 1.18 update.

Gold ores in Minecraft 1.18 update explained

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg And here is the updated and finalized ore distribution chart for 1.18. And here is the updated and finalized ore distribution chart for 1.18. https://t.co/JAwwYnqKNB

Minecraft 1.18 update changed the entire ore distribution in the Overworld. The good news is that it didn't have a negative impact on mining strategies. Instead, finding ores has now become a lot easier in Minecraft.

In Minecraft 1.18 update, gold ores start appearing at Y level 32 and generate down to Y level -64. When it comes to initial generation, it generates in a spread manner and peaks around Y level -16. Strip mining is an efficient way to find gold as they are less exposed to air.

Gold ores also generate for a second time between Y -48 and -64. In this case, gold ores generate evenly but in fewer numbers.

How to find deepslate gold ores

Richie @MinecraftNews_3 I found all these in 1.17, but in 1.18 I find Deepslate coal ore is the rarest, and Deepslate emerald ore is only in creative now, Diamonds, Redstone, Lapis and Iron is easy to find below 0, but gold is rare too find, I found all these in 1.17, but in 1.18 I find Deepslate coal ore is the rarest, and Deepslate emerald ore is only in creative now, Diamonds, Redstone, Lapis and Iron is easy to find below 0, but gold is rare too find, https://t.co/Jb2ezLmnrC

As players reach height level 0, gold ores start to turn into deepslate gold ores. Unlike in version 1.17, deepslate gold ores are not rare in Minecraft 1.18 update. Players can easily find the beautiful deepslate gold ores in the depths of the Overworld.

Gold ore in badlands

Badlands biomes is flooded with gold ores (Image via Minecraft)

Badlands are known for having gold ores at higher height levels than in other biomes. This is the same case in Minecraft 1.18 update. In the badland biomes, players can find gold ores between Y level 256 and 32.

Without a doubt, badlands are the best biome for finding gold ores in the Overworld. It generates in three different ways in badlands. The first time between height level -64 and 32, the second time between -64 and -48, and lastly between 32 and 256.

