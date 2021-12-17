Where to find Redstone in Minecraft 1.18 update easily

Easily one of the most useful resources in Minecraft, Redstone is the only real power source in Minecraft and is considered extremely important. Automatic farms of any kind, automatic doors, traps and so much more require Redstone as their main component and that's not even counting the more intricate Redstone builds.

The recent 1.18 update changed a lot about Minecraft, including where certain ores are found most frequently. Now that caves can go an entire chunk lower (and mountains an entire chunk higher), there are some major differences when it comes to mining for ore. Here are the new best places to find Redstone in Minecraft 1.18.

Y level to find Redstone along with Diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 update

Redstone ores will generally spawn two veins in a chunk. For every 64 blocks (especially when strip mining), there should be two veins, though these need not always be on the same level. Fortunately, these veins will often have more than four blocks, usually leading to a good haul of Redstone.

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg And here is the updated and finalized ore distribution chart for 1.18. And here is the updated and finalized ore distribution chart for 1.18. https://t.co/JAwwYnqKNB

Previously, Y level 11 was the best location to find a lot of ores, including Redstone and Diamonds. Currently, Redstone can be found most frequently anywhere from level 8 to level -64. Obviously, the best place to look for any ores is in a cave. Cheese caves, one of the brand new 1.18 cave systems, always have a lot of ores and are usually as deep as most ores spawn.

When strip mining, the best levels to mine would probably be Y level -32 to Y level -64. Based on the chart above, that is the the point when Redstone spawns begin to intensify.

Mining one ore can yield several Redstone Dust (Image via Minecraft)

The new best level to find Diamonds is Y level -59. Strip mining for Diamonds often allowed Minecraft players to find a lot of Redstone and Lapis Lazuli, which has fortunately been unchanged. Redstone spawns in that range very frequently, so that level can be used to find a lot of both these rare resources.

MinecrafterofDreams🍕🏳️‍🌈 #DeepDarkHype @TheTansFriend02 With the release of 1.18 I plan on doing more landscaping and might try to learn Redstone. I plan on improving my terraforming skills as well. With the release of 1.18 I plan on doing more landscaping and might try to learn Redstone. I plan on improving my terraforming skills as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

As always, using a Fortune pickaxe will dramatically increase the amount of Redstone that drops from a single ore. Even a basic Fortune I enchantment can give players a significant boost to the amount of Redstone mined.

Edited by Atul S