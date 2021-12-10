Ore Generation changes in new Minecraft 1.18 update: New levels, ore types and more

Minecraft released the second half of the Caves & Cliffs update recently. It's been a huge hit with players and has totally changed the game. Cave and mountain generation has been vastly edited and the worlds are literally bigger than ever before.

Caves no longer stop at Y level 0 (or level 6 in a few instances). Rather, thanks to the 1.18 update, they can go an entire chunk lower. The lowest a Minecraft player can go now is Y level -64. With that, the levels for certain ores have been completely changed. Here's what players need to know.

Where to find all the ores in Minecraft 1.18 update

Diamonds are the most important ore to find in the game. Even with the introduction of Netherite, diamonds are still the most important because Netherite needs diamonds. The best level to find diamonds at used to be Y level 11. That's no longer the case.

Now, strip mining isn't even the best way to look for diamonds. Instead, they're spawning at a much higher rate in caves, especially the new cheese caves. They're spawning in bunches and much more frequently than in strip mines.

However, the best level to strip mine for diamonds is now Y level -59. Diamonds will spawn frequently there.

Coal is now spawning the most at Y level 92. It's best not to dive deep into the new cave systems if finding coal is the ultimate goal. Rather, on mountains and hills is where players can find the most coal.

Y level 232 is good for two ores in the Minecraft 1.18 update. In mountain biomes, emeralds are found very frequently at this level. In other biomes, it's a great level to find iron at. Both of these are incredibly valuable, so this is a great level to go to.

Copper can be found at Y level 48. This is less valuable, because it currently has very few uses, but it's great for XP because it usually spawns in high numbers.

Gold doesn't have a particular level, but is still very commonly found in Mesa or Badlands biomes. Additionally, all of these ores can be found in deepslate.

Deepslate is found deep underground, so these levels are not the only place to find these ores and mine them.

