How to get emeralds in Minecraft 1.18 version

Emerald is the rarest ore in the entire game (Image via Minecraft)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Dec 07, 2021 01:35 AM IST
For a long time in Minecraft, there was no ore more rare and difficult to find than emerald. Emerald ores could only be found in extreme hills biomes, and only a few could be found in a vein if players were lucky. The 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update completely changed the game, and it changed how common emerald ore is.

It's still very rare, but emerald ore is much more common now after the 1.18 update. All ores are more common, especially diamond, but it is arguably the most beneficial for emeralds. Here's how Minecraft players can find emeralds in Minecraft 1.18.

Finding emeralds following the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

Emeralds used to be restricted to extreme hills biomes, which was a mountainous biome. Now, they're still limited to mountainous biomes, but there are a lot more. Extreme hills was the only mountain biome, but the 1.18 update added ten new biomes, including these three mountain biomes:

  • Stony Peaks
  • Jagged Peaks
  • Frozen Peaks
the feminine urge to develop an emotional attachement to a block of emerald in a pretty minecraft mountain https://t.co/6Wma1flxmS

In all three new mountain biomes, plus extreme hills, emeralds can be found. They're not that difficult to find in those biomes, either.

Emeralds are still extremely important (Image via Minecraft)
There are also a few other methods that can produce emeralds following the 1.18 update. Trading with villagers remains the best way to acquire them. They are also available in loot pools:

  • Desert temple- 18% chance to spawn
  • Jungle temple- 8.7% chance to spawn
  • Buried treasure- 59.9% chance to spawn
  • Village armorer chest- 31.8% chance to spawn
  • Village butcher chest- 10.2% chance to spawn
  • Village fisherman chest- 24.2% chance to spawn (Java)
  • Village fisherman chest- 12.3% chance to spawn (Bedrock)
  • Village fletcher chest- 12.3% chance to spawn
  • Village mason chest- 20.8% chance to spawn
  • Village shepherd chest- 12.3% chance to spawn
  • Village tannery chest- 17.3% chance to spawn
  • Village temple (desert only) chest- 25.4% chance to spawn
  • Village desert house chest- 14.3% chance to spawn
  • Village plains house chest- 22.8% chance to spawn
  • Village savanna house chest- 21.5% chance to spawn
  • Village snowy house chest- 9.9% chance to spawn
  • Village taiga house chest- 18.6% chance to spawn (Java)
  • Village taiga house chest- 20.3% chance to spawn (Bedrock)
Found a chest in a village with Emerald in it also im in survival mode #Minecraft #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/bwK6R7WC9D

There are a lot of Minecraft loot pools with emeralds, but they're very rare within those loot pools.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
