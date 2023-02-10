How to get redstone in Minecraft (2023)

Redstone is a key element of the Minecraft experience, and learning how to use it can be both daunting and exciting. By understanding the fundamental concepts behind Redstone, players can begin to explore and create complex contraptions in their Minecraft world.

Redstone can be used to create a wide range of circuits and devices, from simple levers and doors to more complicated items such as flying machines and TNT launchers. But knowing where to find redstone is an important part of getting started in the journey to making contraptions. Here's everything players need to know about where to find redstone in Minecraft.

Where can players find redstone in Minecraft?

Redstone signals are electrical pulses that can be used to power various mechanisms and devices in Minecraft.

These signals can be an incredibly powerful tool in Minecraft. With the right combination of components and wiring, they are capable of powering TNT cannons or automatic doors.

Different ways to find redstone in Minecraft

Redstone is a very important resource for players in the game, and you will want to find as much of it as you can. Luckily, there are multiple ways that you can find this precious resource.

Here are some ways you can find it:

1) Mining: The first and easiest way to find redstone is by simply mining for it. Like many of the other ores in the game, you must have a sharp eye if you want to locate the redstone ore out in the world.

It is easily identified with its red-speckled look and gives off a low amount of light, which makes it visible even in dark caves. Redstone spawns between the layers of -63 to 15.

In these layers, the redstone will spawn in blobs that can consist of anywhere between one to 10 ores. To mine these, you will need to ensure that you have an iron pickaxe or better. You can then mine the ore to collect the redstone dust.

2) Trading: Another way to find redstone is by trading with villagers to obtain redstone dust. Depending on the version of the game being played, you can trade an emerald and receive some in return. On Java Edition, you can trade one emerald for two pieces of redstone dust, while on Bedrock Edition, you can trade one emerald for four pieces of redstone dust.

However, it should also be noted that those who have the Hero of the Village buff can be awarded free redstone dust thrown at them by clerics. However, this only happens in Java Edition.

3) Killing mobs: While not all mobs are going to drop redstone dust, there are certain ones (such as witches) that drop it when they are defeated. After defeating this mob, you have a chance to get two redstone dust. This method is based on luck and is not a guaranteed way to obtain the resource.

4) Treasure chests: Lastly, you can stumble upon redstone dust inside different treasure chests you find in the world of Minecraft. The treasure chests can contain other goodies, but chests in certain locations have a better chance of offering redstone. These locations are:

Village

Stronghold

Woodland Mansion

Dungeon

Mineshaft

Like the previous method of killing mobs, this one also involves a certain degree of luck. However, the chance of obtaining redstone dust increases with the number of chests that you open.

