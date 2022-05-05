What is the easiest way to get emeralds in Minecraft?

Emeralds are one of the most valuable items in Minecraft. They are essentially the only currency in the game that can be used between a player and a particular mob. When any new player enters the game, they are mainly focussed on finding diamonds as they are more important and valuable. However, emeralds are also quite rare, and they are a useful items to have in the game, specifically for getting other valuable items from them.

Emeralds are quite rare in terms of their natural generation in the Minecraft world. They are usually found in the form of ores and can be mined to be dropped as an item. However, there is a much easier way to get these emeralds with the help of a particular mob.

The easiest way to get emeralds in Minecraft

Trading with Villagers

The best way to obtain emeralds in the game is by trading with villagers. Villagers are peaceful passive mobs that live in randomly generated villages in the overworld. These villages can generate in almost any biome, and they will have different looking villagers in them.

Farmer in Minecraft

Once players come across these mobs, they will notice that they have a behavior that is quite similar to that of humans. Villagers sleep in their huts at night and work during the day. Certain villagers have a particular type of job. These villagers can be distinguished by their appearance. There are 13 types of villager jobs in total that the mob can have. Some of the jobs might also depend on the type of biome the villagers are in.

Farmer villager trades

Once players find these mobs, they can interact with them by right clicking on them. After right-clicking, a special UI interface will pop up where players will be able to see the type of villager and certain trades that they offer. In the trade, they will be able to see certain common items along with emeralds. Basically, if players give these villagers a certain amount of items, they can get emeralds in return. For example, if a farmer is given a few wheat items, which players can easily grow or get from Hay Bales, they will receive one emerald in return.

Zombifying and curing villager reduces trade prices

A zombified villager getting cured with potion of weakness and a golden apple

A trick to get loads of emeralds is by intentionally converting villagers into zombies and curing them back to reduce trade prices. Villagers remember players who cure them and as a thank you, they can reduce the trade prices and even give one emerald per item only. This can be done by carefully attacking the villagers through a zombie and turning them into zombie villagers, and then curing them back.

