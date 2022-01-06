How to efficiently trade with villagers in Minecraft

Minecraft has an extensive and established trading system in the game. There is a special mob called villagers, who can trade various sorts of items with the players. But some trades can be expensive for players. For newcomers, there is a trick to make the trade with villagers more efficient.

Villagers are human-like mobs that live in naturally generated villages in a Minecraft world. Villagers with different jobs offer different trades to the players. Their trades always include giving or receiving of emeralds, which is a currency in Minecraft. There is a way to bring down their trade prices and get valuable items with less fuss.

Note: This article is for beginners in Minecraft.

Most efficient way to trade with villagers in Minecraft

To efficiently trade with villagers in Minecraft, players will have to zombify and cure villagers repeatedly to reduce trade prices to just one emerald. When players first try to trade with any villager in Minecraft, they can find themselves giving loads of items for one emerald, or loads of emerald for one valuable item. These amounts can be reduced to just one for one.

A guide to zombify and cure villagers

Zombie villager (Image via Minecraft)

Villagers have a special ability to remember players' actions. They can remember if a player saves them in any way. What this does is they will then reduce their prices for the players as a way of thanking them. This feature is implemented whenever a zombie villager is cured or if a player saves the villager from a raid.

But if players exploit this properly, they can drastically reduce trade prices. Villagers can be made into zombies and be cured multiple times, and they will keep reducing the trade prices.

Villager with reduced trade prices (Image via Minecraft)

To zombify a villager, a zombie can be set loose with a villager in a confined space. The zombie will attack the villager and the latter will change into a zombie as well. Then they can be separated and the villagers can be cured with a potion of weakness and a golden apple. After this, if that villager is given a job, they will trade at a reduced price.

Players can rinse and repeat this process to bring down the trades to one emerald per item or vice versa.

