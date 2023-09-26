Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC: Official release date, features, and other details

A few days ago, Mojang announced that Minecraft Bedrock Edition's new Dungeons & Dragons DLC would soon be released. This is one of Mojang's official collaborations and world packs. This DLC has been in the works for several months and is ready for everyone to download and experience.

Here is everything to know about the Minecraft x Dungeons & Dragons DLC coming to Bedrock Edition.

Everything to know about Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC

When will Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC release?

The game developers recently released their monthly news video on YouTube, where they talked about everything related to upcoming game updates and additions. They also mentioned the Dungeons & Dragons DLC and how it was right around the corner.

The Mojang presenter in the video officially announced that the DLC will be released on September 26, 2023. This means that in just a few hours, players will be able to experience Dungeons & Dragons-esque gameplay in the sandbox game. There is a high chance that the DLC has already been released by the time one is reading this piece.

Features and details about Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC

Since this DLC was officially created by Mojang, it will change various aspects of the world, like the textures, basic gameplay mechanics, world terrain, combat system, and many other aspects to fit the Dungeons & Dragons setting. It will also add many familiar structures and creatures from the popular board game, bringing a smile to veteran Dungeons & Dragons fans' faces.

The Dungeons and Dragons DLC will also feature an all-new interface with a quest log, new NPC voiceovers, special soundtracks, and various spells to learn and use on enemies.

How to get the Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC?

Dungeons & Dragons DLC will most likely be available on Bedrock Edition marketplace (Image via Mojang)

DLC packs created by Mojang are exclusive to the Bedrock Edition of the game. You can find and download the Dungeons & Dragons DLC from the game's marketplace section.

First, you need to open the game and access the Marketplace, which is the third tab in the main menu. Since this DLC was officially created and supported by Mojang, it is safe to say that you will instantly see it featured on the front page of the marketplace. If not, you can always search for it manually.

The price of the DLC has not been revealed yet, and users will have to wait for the release to know how much it costs. If it is a paid DLC, you will need to buy minecoins with money to buy it. Once bought, you can start downloading it and play from the single-player section, where it will be visible as a separate world.