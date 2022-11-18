How to get Minecoins in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (2022)

Minecraft can be played on various platforms, including PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. The Java Edition is only accessible on PC, while the Bedrock Edition can also be played on other platforms.

While each platform provides a great Minecraft experience, there are a few differences between Java and Bedrock. One of the most notable is the method to acquire additional content for the game.

Java Edition has a ton of content that players can download from various third-party websites and install in their .minecraft folder. Websites like Curseforge and PlanetMC facilitate the upload and download of such content, which comes in the form of mods, resource packs, texture packs, and additional maps.

In Bedrock Edition, however, players have access to the Minecraft Marketplace, an official store where players can buy all types of content using a currency called Minecoins.

Minecoins in Minecraft: What can Bedrock players acquire with this exclusive currency?

The fact that Minecoins are exclusive is both a boon and a bane for Bedrock Edition players.

Of course, players get a mode of acquiring new content that isn’t accessible for any other version of the game. However, they have to pay for it with real money, which could be a downside for a major portion of the player base. Most additional content in Java Edition is free, with the exception of some mods that have a “premium” version (while also having a free version).

When browsing the Marketplace, players will notice that they have a wide variety of content to choose from, aside from mods and texture packs. They can get skin packs that contain a selection of skins for them to use in-game.

Players can also get survival spawns or “origins,” which provide them with profitable spawn points or place their world in unique situations, respectively.

Other content includes adventure maps that are mostly built to showcase builds and participate in parkour, horror scenarios, minigames, and DLC packs.

Steps to purchase Minecoins in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Follow the steps given below to buy Minecoins in Bedrock Edition:

Download the game from the store or launcher of the platform you’re on, like the PlayStation store, Microsoft Store, Minecraft Launcher, etc.

Navigate to the respective platform and launch the game.

Sign in using the Microsoft account that was used to create your Minecraft account. This is because Mojang switched over players’ Mojang accounts to Microsoft accounts a while ago.

Once you’re signed in, navigate to the Marketplace.

Click on the Minecoin symbol that is displayed in the top-right corner of the screen.

A button displaying the “+” icon will appear. Clicking on this icon will take players to a screen where they can buy Minecoins.

Alternatively, you can open your game and head over to the “Marketplace” tab. From there, click on the same “+” symbol to buy Minecoins.

There are five coin packs available for players who want to buy Minecoins from the Marketplace. Out of the five options, the first one contains 320 Minecoins, the second has 960, and the third boasts 1600. The last two options come with 3200 and 8000 Minecoins, respectively.

The price of each coin pack keeps fluctuating as there is always a deal in progress.

