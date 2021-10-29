5 best origins in Minecraft Origins mod

One of the best features Minecraft offers is modification. Various third-party coders and developers can make unique kinds of customizations in the game. Hence, community-driven modification has been one of the top features offered by the game.

Origins is a well-known mod released in 2020 and made by Apace100. It gathered a lot of attention after being used in the famous Origins SMP server, where many Minecraft streamers play together.

This mod is unique as it allows players to select a particular origin based on some creatures or phenomena present in Minecraft. They can have certain power-ups and weaknesses depending on which origin they choose.

Five most useful origins in Minecraft Origins mod

There are 15 different origins to choose from, all having their own powers and weaknesses. But these are some of the best and most fun origins in the Origins mod.

5) Shulk

Shulks are a powerful race originating from the Shulkers in Minecraft's End Cities. Even without armor, their skin acts as a powerful shell against attacks, and they have extra storage on them, retained even after their death.

The only downside is that they can't wield a shield and have large appetites.

4) Phantom

The Phantom origin in the Origins mod is a ghost-like creature originating from the phantoms. They can go completely invisible whenever they want and can walk through walls when in Phantom mode.

But because they are ghosts, they can't stand sunlight and have fewer hearts to survive.

3) Enderian

The Enderian originates from a mysterious creature called Enderman. Enderians can teleport anywhere by throwing endless amounts of ender pearls without taking any damage.

They also have long arms to mine or fight from a distance.

2) Starborne

A Starborne doesn't necessarily originate from a creature, but it comes from stars. They are an ultra-powerful race with the power of the stars.

They can drop stars in the form of fireworks whenever they attack enemies, shoot star beams, and run faster with stars' power.

But their only weakness is during the day because when stars aren't present, their speed decreases, and their accumulated star power needs to be used. Otherwise, they can die.

1) Elytrian

Everyone craves the ultimate loot item in Minecraft, the Elytra. But what if players can have it right from the start and forever?

The Elytrian origin in the Origins mod lets users have an Elytra and a special ability to shoot them up in the sky. They can fly as much as they can without draining the Elytra.

The only downside is that they will take more damage when colliding with a wall and in places with low ceilings, like caves.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer