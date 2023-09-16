7 best Minecraft medieval-style builds of 2023

Minecraft gives you access to an infinite canvas where you can let your imagination run wild. The game's community has created a wide range of creative medieval-style structures that fit practically any geography or theme. These builds are a grand addition to any environment in Mojang's sandbox title. However, coming up with your own build ideas can sometimes be challenging, so having a starting point is really helpful.

This article lists the seven best Minecraft builds inspired by the Middle Ages. You can either recreate them entirely or take inspiration from them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Most beautiful Minecraft medieval-style builds in 2023

1) Medieval Castle Base

This majestic fortress is the pinnacle of power and status in the medieval world of Minecraft. It radiates power with its amazing design, beautiful towers, and commanding gatehouse.

This structure would look amazing on a roleplay server because of its intricate architectural elements. It is also fairly easy to build compared to some of the others on this list.

This build was made by YouTuber NeatCraft.

2) Fantasy Medieval Town Shop

This imaginative Medieval Town Shop is truly captivating. It is the ideal setting for dealing and interacting with other players. The structure sticks out due to its distinctive design, from its wonderful colors to its impeccable patterns. It would make a fantastic build on a towny server due to its large size and endless uses.

The Fantasy Medieval Town Shop contains everything you could possibly need, with tons of storage and rooms you could live in.

This build was designed by YouTuber ChopChopBuilds.

3) Big Medieval Mansion

If you have ever fantasized about living like a king or queen in Minecraft, the Big Medieval Mansion is for you. Due to its substantial stone walls, wide windows, and elaborate decoration, this enormous structure stands tall and proud. It has numerous wings, each of which contains sumptuous living spaces, spectacular dining halls, and opulent bedrooms.

The opulent furnishings, banners, and lights that decorate the interior will make you feel as though you've traveled back in time to the Middle Ages. The mansion is sure to astound any visitor with its astounding size and opulent decor.

This is another build created by Minecraft YouTuber NeatCraft.

4) Medieval Windmill

The Medieval Windmill combines visual appeal with practicality. It not only gives your medieval setting a little more realism but also provides an extremely unique living area.

This is one of the best Minecraft windmill designs you can find on the internet. Its rustic style, which includes a tower behind the windmill with tons of room to live in, adds to the impression of the medieval age.

This build was constructed by YouTuber Jax and Wild.

5) Medieval Blacksmith

Without a blacksmith, no medieval setting would be complete. This structure includes a working smithy with anvils, forges, and a variety of implements. Its exterior features a big chimney and stone walls, while its interior is filled with tons of tools but also has a very homely vibe.

The Medieval Blacksmith is a must-build structure, whether you want to add it to a Minecraft village or just want to build your own living space.

This build was constructed by the popular YouTuber and builder KoalaBuilds.

6) Ultimate Medieval Survival Base

The Ultimate Medieval Survival Base gives you everything you need to survive and thrive in the harsh world of Minecraft. It is built to resist the worst conditions but also looks truly fantastic.

There are several levels of living space inside, as well as bedrooms, storage spaces, and even a mine. Each room in this construction has been painstakingly designed to mirror the medieval style, demonstrating incredible attention to detail.

This survival base was built by YouTuber Gorillo.

7) Simple Medieval House

The Simple Medieval House offers appeal and practicality for those who like a more understated approach to medieval construction. It embodies medieval design and can truly be built anywhere. The interior is very lovely despite its simplicity; it has a fireplace, a tiny kitchen, a cozy bedroom, and much more.

The Simple Medieval House can be constructed by both new and experienced Minecraft builders. The build was made by YouTuber Lex The Builder.