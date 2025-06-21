Minecraft fan recreates Kaer Morhen from The Witcher series

Minecraft players have used the blocky world to display their creativity by building amazing structures such as castles, towers, bridges, and even cities. These builds sure take a lot of time and effort, but they show the dedication talented players have towards the game. Some players also combine elements from other games to create something unique.

A Minecraft player, u/wonegative, shared an image on the game’s subreddit where other talented builders showed off their creations in the blocky world. The picture featured a dilapidated castle with a scenic mountain in the background. The original poster mentioned it was their rendition of the Kaer Morhen from the Witcher series. This is the location where players spend a substantial amount of time training.

u/RealRansul pointed out that the detailing of the ruins is spectacular. u/Adhlc said they knew exactly what this place was before even reading the title and added that the original poster did a great job. Any Witcher fan would instantly recognize the place mostly because of the mountain close by.

u/One_Economist_3761 called the structure magnificent, stating that they are a big fan of the book series. For those who do not know, the Witcher game series is based on the novel series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The user also asked if the builder used any reference images for the build.

Redditors share their take on the Kaer Morhen build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

The original poster replied, stating they used multiple screenshots from the Witcher 3 game as the reference. u/Grand_Joe called the structure beautiful and added that they could never get to the point of making large ruined structures properly. u/DragonLord2005 said the castle build is incredible.

Amazing builds in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

Medieval castles, towers, and bridges are some of the favorite builds among Minecraft players, as they allow them to explore a world from the past. Talented builders have made structures such as the Castle of Winterfell from the A Game of Thrones series with impressive accuracy. Other players have made detailed towers and bridges inspired by old architectural styles.

Some even go the extra mile and create massive towns inspired by medieval European cities. All these builds show how Minecraft can be more than just a “game.” It allows players to create art, explore different worlds, and have fun while doing it.

