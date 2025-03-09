Minecraft player recreates replica of Winterfell from Game of Thrones

Minecraft allows players to create almost anything they want. And a lot of them have gone for structures from popular TV series and movies. Redditor u/afroforge recently shared some images on the subreddit of the game where other builders show off their projects. The pictures featured a massive castle that was a recreation of Winterfell from the TV series Game of Thrones.

Winterfell by u/afroforge in Minecraftbuilds

As seen in the show, the build has everything from the castle of Winterfell, including the praying forest of Godswood with the weirwood tree. With so many structures inside, exploring the build would be a treat for fans of the show.

Comment by u/afroforge from discussion in Minecraftbuilds

Reacting to the build, u/FlorentPlacide said they are glad the original poster went with the book description instead of what the TV series showed. The user mentioned that in the books, the fortress is formidable.

Comment by u/afroforge from discussion in Minecraftbuilds

u/BriefSurround6842 said that the build was amazing and it reminded them of Avatar. They added that it would be great to see someone making an Avatar world in Minecraft.

u/Bringerofthenachos said they were glad about the addition of the glass gardens as they initially thought it was a garden with glass plants and not an actual greenhouse. u/throwawaynumber9952 asked the original poster if there was a world file for download.

Redditors react to the castle build in the game (Image via Reddit)

u/Em1921 loved the build and wished they had the patience to make something similar. The original poster suggested using references as it helps in comparison.

u/bigcane_2 commended the castle and claimed that the Starks would approve of it. For those who do not know, the Starks were the rulers of Winterfell and the northern areas of Westeros in the series. The user also asked to add some wolves to make it even better.

Castles and medieval builds in Minecraft

The Gothic castle in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Disastrous_Client_68/Mojang Studios)

This isn't the first time someone has made a castle or a medieval structure in the blocky world. In fact, the subreddit is filled with posts showing massive and extremely detailed castles made by talented players. Furthermore, some of them make the entire structure in Survival or even Hardcore mode, making things even more challenging.

Recently, a player shared an image of a large Gothic castle made with interiors. It had a large garden surrounding the entire building and featured intricate detailing. All these builds show the passion and patience players have and how Minecraft allows them to express their creativity.

