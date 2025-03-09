Minecraft player creates an astonishing village-themed city after 13 years of dedication

In Minecraft, players can create almost anything they want. From massive buildings and castles to large cities and countries, there is virtually no limit when it comes to the scale of a build. In this regard, a Minecraft player named u/gpg2556 shared some images on the subreddit where other builders show off their projects in the blocky world.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The images showed a massive city with multiple houses made of chiseled stone, wood, and other blocks. The caption stated that it took the user 13 years to complete the project and they started working on it back in 2011. The original poster also said that this Minecraft world draws inspiration from European cities back in the 1600s.

Comment byu/gpg2556 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Ad

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reacting to the post and build, u/Ill-Entrepreneur443 called it "absolutely amazing." Another user, u/MundaneProphet, said they imagine their colonial American-style town to be like this in terms of scale one day. However, the user added that since they are busy with work and other responsibilities of life, they are unable to work on such a project.

Comment byu/gpg2556 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Ad

u/destructopop appreciated the style of the build with its villager aesthetic and warm tones. They added that the block mixing adds to the beauty of the construction, and they would love to explore the streets of this village. The original poster replied, saying that even though they have labeled the streets, they still get lost in them once in a while.

Redditors react to the town build (Image via Reddit)

Another user named u/GirthiestOfQuakes said it looks like an Assassin’s Creed map. Considering the OP mentioned they were inspired by European cities in the 1600s, it may resemble the map of Assassin’s Creed II or Brotherhood, which are based around that period. u/TheAndrews23 admired the build and said they wish to explore this town.

Ad

Massive builds in Minecraft that took years to complete

A fictional city made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Whiffdog_/Mojang Studios)

This is not the first time someone has posted a project that took years to complete. Recently, a player showed a fictional country they made that took a decade to build. It had detailed buildings, roads, transit systems, and much more. Projects like these show the creativity and patience of Minecraft’s most dedicated players.

Ad

Build the Earth is another project that shows how engaging this blocky game can be. Players worldwide have come together to recreate every building on Earth at a 1:1 scale.

Some major cities, such as Paris and New York, are on the verge of completion. While certain players go for Creative mode or use third-party tools to make these builds, others increase the challenge by completing such projects in Survival or even Hardcore mode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!