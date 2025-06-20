Minecraft announces new community challenges to celebrate Chase the Skies update

Minecraft just got the long-awaited Chase the Skies update that adds new ghast variants and the locator bar feature to the game. The update also tweaked items such as the lead and the saddle, while Bedrock Edition also got the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade. However, the show's stars are the new ghast variants, including the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast.
To celebrate the addition of these mobs, Mojang Studios announced two community challenges that have already begun. Players must complete two tasks that involve spawning the happy ghast 50 million times and feeding snowballs to one million ghastlings to get exciting rewards. Here’s everything about the challenges and what comes as the rewards.
Minecraft Chase the Skies brings community challenges
The Chase the Skies update is one of the most influential additions in a long time. It adds fresh mobs, makes the saddle craftable, and improves the leash. All of these tweaks and additions will also improve multiplayer. And to celebrate this, players can complete two tasks and get rewarded with character creator items and skins.
In a tweet via the official X account of Minecraft, the developers announced the two community challenges:
- Spawning 50 million happy ghasts in Creative Mode.
- Feeding snowballs to 1 million ghastlings in Survival Mode.
As one would imagine, spawning 50 million ghasts even in Creative mode or feeding 1 million ghastling snowballs is not an easy endeavor. This is why the event has no end date. It will keep running until a player completes the following or both.
Coming to the rewards, spawning 50 million ghasts will give Bedrock players a Ghast Rider Floatie item, while Java players will receive the Ghast Riding Swimmer, which is more like a swimming suit.
For feeding 1 million ghastlings in Survival mode, Bedrock players will be rewarded with the Happy Ghast Pilot Gear, while Java enthusiasts will get the Happy Ghast Pilot set. Once the challenges have been completed, Minecraft players can head to the Dressing Room from the game menu and claim the rewards.
