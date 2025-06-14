5 ways happy ghasts will change Minecraft

The Chase the Skies update is bringing one of the most game-changing features to Minecraft in years: new ghast variants. Unlike their aggressive counterparts in the nether, happy ghasts are peaceful, rideable mobs that introduce an entirely new dimension to exploration, multiplayer gameplay, and even building in the survival mode. With the ability to carry up to four players simultaneously, these new mobs will dramatically change the multiplayer gameplay experience.

Mojang Studios recently announced that the Chase the Skies update will be coming to the Bedrock and Java Editions on June 17, 2025. In anticipation of the upcoming mob, here are five ways happy ghasts will change Minecraft forever.

5 ways happy ghast will change Minecraft

1) Flying with up to four friends

The happy ghast can carry up to four players at the same time (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

One of the most exciting features of the happy ghast is that it can be ridden by up to four players simultaneously. In traditional Minecraft, transportation options like horses, boats, and minecarts are all single-player or two-player experiences at best.

Trending

Happy ghasts make multiplayer exploration far more fun and sensible. Players can team up, fly across vast landscapes together, and explore far-off biomes without splitting up or relying on multiple elytras. This is especially useful on multiplayer servers where groups of friends often build and travel together.

2) Better flying mechanics during early gameplay

Happy ghasts make flying much better (Image via Mojang Studios)

Until now, flying in Minecraft has mostly depended on obtaining elytra — an item only available after defeating the ender dragon and locating an End city. For newer players or those in early-game survival, flying has been completely out of reach. Even with elytra, flying is more like glorified gliding as opposed to actual flying.

Happy ghasts remove that limitation by introducing a more accessible method of flight. Players can now achieve flight earlier in the game without conquering the most dangerous dimensions. Mojang is trying to make exploration more fun, and the addition of flying ghasts (and craftable saddles) proves that.

3) Larger builds in Minecraft are more accessible in Survival mode

The happy ghast will allow for larger, taller builds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Flight isn't just useful for travel — it’s a game-changer for building. In creative mode, flying enables players to construct tall towers, floating islands, and massive sky-based structures with ease. In survival mode, building at heights has always been difficult due to the lack of convenient vertical movement.

With happy ghasts, players in survival can now hover or float near their builds, making construction in the air much easier. This means survival players can attempt ambitious projects like sky cities, floating farms, or large-scale sculptures without constantly scaffolding or risking fall damage.

4) A new pet that follows players

Ghastlings can be great pets as well (Image via Mojang Studios)

The happy ghast isn't just a vehicle — it’s also a customizable companion. Players can craft a special item called the harness using wool, glass, and leather, which allows them to equip and control the happy ghast.

There are 16 harness color variants based on the wool used, giving players an additional layer of personalization. This adds a pet-like feature to the mob, similar to horses or wolves, but with more functionality. Players can care for ghastlings, feed them snowballs to grow them into happy ghasts, and even breed an entire group of flying companions to suit their aesthetic.

5) Nether exploration and lore of the game

The dried ghast must be kept underwater to let it hydrate (Image via Mojang Studios)

The happy ghast’s origin is tied to a new block called the dried ghast, which spawns naturally in soul sand valleys within nether fossils. This introduces a new reason to explore the nether, a dimension many players typically enter only briefly to gather materials or travel between portals.

By allowing the transformation of dried ghasts into friendly mobs, the game gives new life to this hellish dimension and encourages players to explore it. This also adds a bit of lore behind the origin of the mob, which is always great for players who are into fan theories about Minecraft.

The happy ghast is more than just a fun new mob — it’s a complete shift in how players think about movement, multiplayer interaction, building, and exploration. Updates like these are more impactful as they add new mobs and new mechanics at the same time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!