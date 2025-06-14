5 ways happy ghasts will change Minecraft

The Chase the Skies update is bringing one of the most game-changing features to Minecraft in years: new ghast variants. Unlike their aggressive counterparts in the nether, happy ghasts are peaceful, rideable mobs that introduce an entirely new dimension to exploration, multiplayer gameplay, and even building in the survival mode. With the ability to carry up to four players simultaneously, these new mobs will dramatically change the multiplayer gameplay experience.
Mojang Studios recently announced that the Chase the Skies update will be coming to the Bedrock and Java Editions on June 17, 2025. In anticipation of the upcoming mob, here are five ways happy ghasts will change Minecraft forever.
5 ways happy ghast will change Minecraft
1) Flying with up to four friends
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
One of the most exciting features of the happy ghast is that it can be ridden by up to four players simultaneously. In traditional Minecraft, transportation options like horses, boats, and minecarts are all single-player or two-player experiences at best.
Happy ghasts make multiplayer exploration far more fun and sensible. Players can team up, fly across vast landscapes together, and explore far-off biomes without splitting up or relying on multiple elytras. This is especially useful on multiplayer servers where groups of friends often build and travel together.
2) Better flying mechanics during early gameplay
Until now, flying in Minecraft has mostly depended on obtaining elytra — an item only available after defeating the ender dragon and locating an End city. For newer players or those in early-game survival, flying has been completely out of reach. Even with elytra, flying is more like glorified gliding as opposed to actual flying.
Happy ghasts remove that limitation by introducing a more accessible method of flight. Players can now achieve flight earlier in the game without conquering the most dangerous dimensions. Mojang is trying to make exploration more fun, and the addition of flying ghasts (and craftable saddles) proves that.
3) Larger builds in Minecraft are more accessible in Survival mode
Flight isn't just useful for travel — it’s a game-changer for building. In creative mode, flying enables players to construct tall towers, floating islands, and massive sky-based structures with ease. In survival mode, building at heights has always been difficult due to the lack of convenient vertical movement.
With happy ghasts, players in survival can now hover or float near their builds, making construction in the air much easier. This means survival players can attempt ambitious projects like sky cities, floating farms, or large-scale sculptures without constantly scaffolding or risking fall damage.
4) A new pet that follows players
The happy ghast isn't just a vehicle — it’s also a customizable companion. Players can craft a special item called the harness using wool, glass, and leather, which allows them to equip and control the happy ghast.
There are 16 harness color variants based on the wool used, giving players an additional layer of personalization. This adds a pet-like feature to the mob, similar to horses or wolves, but with more functionality. Players can care for ghastlings, feed them snowballs to grow them into happy ghasts, and even breed an entire group of flying companions to suit their aesthetic.
5) Nether exploration and lore of the game
The happy ghast’s origin is tied to a new block called the dried ghast, which spawns naturally in soul sand valleys within nether fossils. This introduces a new reason to explore the nether, a dimension many players typically enter only briefly to gather materials or travel between portals.
By allowing the transformation of dried ghasts into friendly mobs, the game gives new life to this hellish dimension and encourages players to explore it. This also adds a bit of lore behind the origin of the mob, which is always great for players who are into fan theories about Minecraft.
The happy ghast is more than just a fun new mob — it’s a complete shift in how players think about movement, multiplayer interaction, building, and exploration. Updates like these are more impactful as they add new mobs and new mechanics at the same time.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!