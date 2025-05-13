New Minecraft snapshot introduces craftable saddles

Minecraft is a game about mining and crafting, which is evident from its name. However, there are many items that players cannot craft. These items must be obtained from chest loots, and while this mechanic makes sense for rare items, basic things such as the saddle are something that should be craftable. The saddle is required to ride a horse or a pig, and exploring the blocky world to find one without a ride seems counterintuitive.

Ad

However, things are finally changing as Mojang Studios just released the 25w20a snapshot for Minecraft Java Edition, and it allows players to make saddles. The snapshot also brings some other tweaks and improvements to the game. Here’s everything about the latest update.

Minecraft saddles can now be crafted

Saddles can now be crafted (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

In the latest snapshot titled 25w20a, the developers have finally made the saddle craftable, something players have been asking for years. As mentioned in the official post by Mojang Studios, a saddle can be crafted using three leather and 1 iron ingot. The recipe also unlocks when the player obtains their first leather.

Ad

Trending

Another minor change made to the saddle is the process of removing it. Players can now remove the saddle from the mob by using a shear. However, there are some exceptions. For example, if a player is riding the mob, the shears won’t work. Saddles also cannot be removed using shears if the player is crouching. Furthermore, this method won't work if you want to remove a saddle from a ravager.

Ad

The developers are making some minor but substantial changes to the core gameplay mechanics with these updates. For years, it made no sense why saddles in Minecraft were not craftable. While this item was not very rare, it did take some effort to find multiple saddles. This became a big problem in multiplayer playthroughs, as only a few players would be able to ride their horses in the beginning.

Everything changes for the better with this new update. The second drop of the game is heavily focused on improving the exploration aspect of the game. This drop will also bring the much-awaited ghast variants. The happy ghast adds a flying mechanic that allows four players to fly around the world. It should also be noted that the happy ghast requires a harness to maneuver.

The ability to craft saddles ensures that the moment players find a horse, which is often at the beginning of the new world, they can craft a saddle, hop on the steed, and start exploring the blocky world of Minecraft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!