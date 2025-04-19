How happy ghasts are about to power up Minecraft's strongest weapon

Happy ghast is a new mob that Mojang will release in Minecraft with the second game drop of 2025. The introduction of this mob surprised a lot of players, since it is the complete opposite of the original hostile ghast spawning in the Nether. Players will be able to grow the happy ghast and fly on it anywhere.

With the happy ghast's release in Minecraft, many gameplay mechanics and experiences will change. This includes the way to increase the mace's damage. Here is how the mace can become stronger with happy ghasts.

Ways in which happy ghasts can make the mace a stronger weapon in Minecraft

How does the mace's damage mechanics work?

The mace's attack damage increases with the player's falling height (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, it is important to learn how the mace works in Minecraft. The mace is a relatively new weapon added to Minecraft with the 1.21 update. It is a hammer-like weapon that can be crafted with a heavy core and a breeze rod.

Mace's specialty is that its attack damage increases with the height from which players fall before landing the attack. For example, if a zombie is a few blocks below the player, they can jump onto the mob and land an attack right on the zombie's head with a mace. As a result, the hammer-like weapon will land a powerful attack based on the number of blocks the player fell from.

The mace's smash attack deals four HP of extra damage for the first three blocks fallen, two HP of extra damage for the next 5 blocks fallen, and then one HP of extra damage for each block after that.

This means that if a player falls on a mob from 12 blocks, the mace can deal a whopping seven HP of damage in one hit.

How happy ghasts will make the mace stronger

Players can land a smash attack by jumping from a happy ghast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since the mace's attack damage increases with the player's falling height, a happy ghast can offer a perfect platform for players to jump from and land the attack.

Players need to get or craft a dried ghast block to grow a happy ghast. When the ghastling eventually grows into a happy ghast, it can wear a harness. Players can then hop onto the happy ghast and fly high in the air.

After they achieve a sufficient height, players can dismount from the happy ghast, equip their mace, and target any enemy on the ground. If they position themselves correctly, they can jump off the happy ghast and land a massive smash attack on the enemy.

Since happy ghasts can fly extremely high in the air, players are no longer required to create a tall tower or find a suitable location to use the mace's smash attack. They can just take their flying pet and land a mace's smash attack anywhere.

