Minecraft player shares interesting idea for Reach enchantment

Minecraft players are constantly envisioning new ideas to improve the game and make it more fun. This is why the game's modding community is so massive. New items, game mechanics, and even mobs make the blocky world more interesting. Even Mojang Studios has an official page where players can pitch in their ideas and thoughts for new content in the game.

A Minecraft player, u/Picklebutt2300 on Reddit, shared an idea for a new enchantment they called “Reach.” The user said that, as the name suggested, this enchantment would give tools more reach to affect blocks that are a few blocks away. It would also come in different levels. Given that the reach of tools is often ignored as a game mechanic, this enchantment could be a great addition.

Reacting to the post, u/Ok_Position_2138 said they liked the idea of this new enchantment and shared their desire to see an off-hand object with the ability to reach for building structures.

Another player, u/WhatANightmareYT, replied to the comment, saying that this off-hand ability would be added with the crab claw, but since the armadillo was picked instead, we would never know how much reach it would have added.

u/Mother_Ad8715 said they thought this game mechanic should be saved for the crab if Mojang Studios decided to reintroduce the mob. Another player, u/Deleted_BIOS, said the developers should just add the copper golem and the crab at this point.

Redditors react to new Minecraft game mechanics (Image via Reddit)

u/Ok_Position_2138 said that the copper cauldron was supposed to be added as well, and they didn't know why Mojang Studios was not doing it.

New game mechanics in Minecraft

The happy ghast is soon coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Although many players are waiting for the crab claw, they must make do with the new game mechanic coming with the ghast variants. Expected to release as the summer game drops, the developers will add the dried ghasts, ghastling, and the happy ghast along with the locator bar.

The happy ghast can be used to fly around the world, and it can carry four players at once. This is wonderful for multiplayer games. Mojang Studios made things even better by improving the leash mechanics and adding the ability to connect boats with the ghast, essentially making a hot air balloon.

With all the updates this year, including the Spring to Life drop, it seems that Mojang Studios has finally understood what players want and is delivering it as well. It would be interesting to see what they come up with next.

