Minecraft Forever A Child mod: Features and download guide

In Minecraft, many mobs have a baby variant that gradually grows into an adult. The game has baby sheep, pigs, cows, chickens, axolotls, etc. that can be spawned by breeding two adult mobs. Once these babies are born, their code has a set amount of time after which they grow into adults. The only way to stop a baby's growth in the game is to tinker with its code through commands.
Since Minecraft has been out for so long, there is a mod for almost anything a player wants. Hence, there is a mod called Forever a Child that tinkers with baby mobs' growth in Minecraft. Here is everything to know about the mod.
Features and download guide for Forever A Child mod for Minecraft
How does Forever A Child mod work in Minecraft
As mentioned above, Minecraft does not have a straightforward method to prevent a mob's baby variant from growing into an adult. This is exactly what the Forever A Child mod offers.
This mod allow players to pause and unpause the growth of any mob's baby variant. It is a fairly simple mod since the modder used two in-game items: poisonous potatoes and milk buckets, to pause or unpause a mob's growth.
For example, if players want to stop a baby's growth, they can simply right-click on the mob with a poisonous potato. This will stop the baby mob from growing into an adult. On the other hand, using a milk bucket on the baby mob will unpause the growth and it will eventually grow into an adult.
Through this mod, players can keep cute baby variants of many mobs as pets.
How to download and install Forever A Child mod for Minecraft
Here is a short guide to download and install the Forever A Child mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Forge or Fabric modding API for the game version 1.21.5.
- Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Forever A Child mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with 1.21.5.
- Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.21.5 modded version.
- Open the game and enter a new world to start altering a baby mob's growth with the mod.
