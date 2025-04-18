6 best Minecraft nature mods

Minecraft's first dimension, the Overworld, is all about real-life biomes, animals, and cave systems that look mesmerizing while exploring. There are lots of nature-related features like trees, plants, crops, stones, etc. Over the years, the community has created loads of mods that add even more natural features to the game.

Here is a list of some of the best nature mods for Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 6 best nature mods for Minecraft

1) Nature's compass

This mod allows players to find any biome using a special compass. (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/Chaosyr)

Nature's compass is a simple but highly useful mod that adds a special compass to the game. This compass can be configured to point towards any specific biome that players want to find. It can work with both vanilla and modded biomes.

Players can craft the nature's compass and configure it to point to a particular biome through a modded GUI. The HUD will also show the biome the compass is pointing to, with its exact coordinates.

2) Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes O' Plenty is the perfect mod to add a bunch of new biomes. (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/Forstride)

When it comes to adding both real-life and fictional biomes to Minecraft, Biomes O' Plenty is the best mod for it. This mod adds more than a whopping 90 biomes across all three dimensions, completely changing the game's landscape.

This mod is great for those who are bored with vanilla biomes and want to explore new areas. Along with new Minecraft biomes, this mod also adds new vegetation, crops, flowers, building blocks, etc., which can be used for decorative purposes.

3) Alex's Mobs

Alex's mobs bring all kinds of wildlife to Minecraft. (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/ sbom_xela)

Alex's Mobs is a mod that adds various new real-life animals and a few fictional creatures to Minecraft. It is an extremely detailed and large mod, adding more than 89 new mobs to the game.

From grizzly bears, roadrunners, eagles, to endergade, and bone serpent, this is a one-stop shop for players who want more mobs in the game. All these mobs have unique drops and behavior, making the game feel more alive.

4) Aquaculture 2

Aquaculture 2 massively expands on fishing features. (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/Shadow)

With more than 30 additional fish to catch with a rod or discover swimming in the wild, Aquaculture 2 adds a lot of new features to Minecraft's fishing system.

The mod comes with a number of new rods that let you outfit hooks and bait for extra use. Players can even add line and bobbers to their fishing pole to make it unique. Players can keep extra hooks, bait, line, and bobbers in the tackle box, where they can also apply modifiers and customize items.

5) AmbientSounds 6

AmbientSounds is a mod that adds nature-related background sounds to the game. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

AmbientSounds 6, as the name suggests, is a mod that adds all kinds of new ambient sounds to the game. On various occasions, a player might feel that the game feels too quiet, even though they are out in the wild, where people usually hear nature sounds like leaves rustling, flies buzzing, etc.

This mod adds all kinds of natural and fictional sounds to make Minecraft biomes feel more alive. Every biome has a special set of sounds that play when the player enters the region.

6) Farmer's Delight

Farmer's Delight adds new farming-related features. (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/vectorwing)

Farmer's Delight is a massively popular mod that adds all kinds of new crops to grow and other farming features. It adds a new cooking system, a long list of new food items, and even new soil blocks that help players grow crops quickly. It adds new tools, items, and blocks like knives, ropes, compost heaps, wild crops, a cooking pot, etc.

