How to make allay XP farm in Minecraft

For several years now, Minecraft's community has come up with all kinds of XP farms. XP is a reward currency that players receive after performing various activities in the game, like killing mobs, breeding animals, smelting items, mining blocks, etc. While there are loads of XP farms in the game, players keep making new ones as Mojang adds new features.

Recently, using potions of infestation on allays has become a great way to gain XP. Hence, here is a guide on how to make an allay XP farm in Minecraft.

Steps to make allay XP farm in Minecraft

1) Resources needed for the farm

Resources needed for allay XP farm. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Before making an allay XP farm in Minecraft, you need to gather all the resources shown in the picture. These are blocks and items that are essential to creating the farm:

1 composter

1 jukebox

1 music disc (any one of them)

1 dispenser

1 slab

1 button

1 armor stand

1 water bucket

23 amethyst shards

7 glass blocks

9 splash potions of infestation

2) Dig a hole and lure Allay into it

Create a hole in which you need to trap an allay with a half slab. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to dig a 3x3 hole in the ground that is two blocks deep. At the center of this hole, dig another one-block hole like in the picture above. One extremely important detail to note is that the base of these holes should not have any stone blocks. Every block at the bottom of this hole should be dirt-related.

Once the hole is ready, place a dispenser facing downward, one block above the bottom of the 3x3 hole. The dispenser can be seen in the third part of the picture above.

Then you need to lure an allay into the center hole and trap it with any slab block. The best way to lure an allay is by giving the item to the creature and then throwing that same item in the hole you want the allay to go. As soon as the creature enters the hole, place the half slab as shown in the picture to trap the mob.

2) Breed loads of allays and waterlog the hole

Duplicate allays with jukebox and amethyst shards, and finally fill the hole with water. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After the allay is in the hole, you can start duplicating the mob by using the jukebox and amethyst shards. The jukebox can be placed anywhere and any music disc can be played to duplicate the allay. Once the amethyst shard is given to the mob, it will duplicate.

This process needs to be repeated 23 times. However, since both allays enter a cooldown of 5 minutes after the duplication, it will take some time to create all 24 of them. The number of allay is not specific, but more allays ensure more silverfish spawning once the former are affected by the potion of infestation.

Once enough allays spawn in the hole, you must pour water inside the hole. Make sure that the water flows out of the deeper hole, as shown in the picture above.

3) Placing the rest of the blocks and starting the farm with potions of infestation

Place the rest of the blocks like so and start the farm. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After submerging the allays in water, you can start placing the rest of the blocks as shown in the picture. The composter can be placed on top of the slab that is trapping allays, the armor stand must be placed inside the composter, and the entire hole must be covered with glass blocks.

On top of the dispenser, a button must be placed, and the dispenser should be filled with splash potions of infestation. It will be ideal if you fill the entire dispenser with nine potions, but you can test the farm with only one.

After you press the button to activate the dispenser, the potion of infestation will affect allays. Since they will be taking damage by drowning, but still recover health, they will not die. Because of the infestation potion, however, they will keep creating silverfish whenever they are hurt.

Once loads of silverfish start spawning, you can stand near the composter and start hitting the armor stand. Through a glitch, you will hit the silverfish rather than hitting allays or the armor stand. If you use a decent sword, you will kill silverfish in an instant and gain lots of XP in Minecraft.

