"Oh.. my... pc": Minecraft player's XP farm accidentally turns into a lag machine

XP farms are some of the most valuable structures a player can build in Minecraft. They typically involve a contraption that spawns mobs, which are then killed to gain experience points (XP). For obvious reasons, the number of spawned mobs needs to be high to yield substantial results, but not every computer is equipped to handle the chaos if these mobs go loose.

A Redditor who goes by the name u/Mr_Incogno recently shared a video on the Minecraft subreddit, showcasing how their silverfish farm completely annihilated the frame rate. In the clip, the player could be seen opening the floodgates for the mobs, which then started running loose, causing the frame rate to drop to unplayable levels.

Reacting to the post, u/Main_Gabriel commented:

"Oh.. my... pc"

u/Main_Gabriel commented on the strain the original poster’s computer endured while attempting to load so many entities at once.

Another user, u/Error-Code404, questioned why anyone would open the floodgates, pointing out that releasing the silverfish mobs would inevitably lead to poor game performance.

Comment byu/Mr_Incogno from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Mr_Incogno from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/Jables_Magee shared that a similar incident had occurred to them twice. They explained how the silverfish had created a massive hole in the floor of their stone mountain base. Since that event, they have reinforced their base to prevent such accidents in the future.

u/SunnySrow also recounted a similar experience where opening the door of the same XP farm unleashed silverfish that began attacking other players. However, they had strong gear and weapons and managed to survive, though everyone else was panicking.

Reddit reacts to the silverfish XP farm mishap (Image via Reddit)

u/vladtseppesh420 commented that the moment they saw the gates being opened, they immediately realized the original poster must have regretted it.

Meanwhile, u/Vinalef jokingly remarked that the game was essentially over at that point.

Automatic farms in Minecraft

The Rubik's cube build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/purpledragonnuke)

Minecraft's redstone is an item that allows the creation of impressive machines and automated farms that might seem impossible at first.

There are many basic contraptions in the game, like automatic harvesters, which can break crops and collect them in chests. However, the more advanced builds include detector machines, elevators, and other mechanisms that require effort and planning to construct.

However, what blows everyone’s minds are complex machines, such as functional displays, powerful computers, and intricate circuits capable of running other games and even videos within Minecraft's blocky world. Some players have even created functional Rubik's cubes in the game, demonstrating that the title allows the realization of anything the imagination can conceive.

