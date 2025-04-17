Minecraft Nyctophobia mod guide: Features and how to download

Minecraft has tons of biomes to explore after a world generates. Players can find Overworld, Nether, and End biomes while progressing in the game. Even though Mojang continues to add new biomes in updates, they try to retain the vanilla look and feel. Hence, these new biomes are not too extravagant and different from the rest.
Hence, many biome mods were created, adding completely unique regions to Minecraft. One of the popular mods is called Nyctophobia. Here is everything to know about the mod and how to download it.
Features and download guide for the Nyctophobia mod for Minecraft
What does Nyctophobia mod offer in Minecraft?
While Minecraft has its fair share of scary biomes, this mod adds even more of them. The name of the mod, Nyctophobia, means an extreme fear of the dark or night, which is quite fitting for this mod, since the biomes it adds look horrifying at night. The mod was previously known as The Graveyard Biomes.
The regions this mod adds are: Haunted Forest, Haunted Lake, Eroded Haunted Forest, Ancient Dead Coral Reef, and Deep Dark Forest.
Each of these biomes have special environment, trees, terrain generation, fog intensity, blocks, different water color, etc. A few biomes will have extremely dense trees, not letting any sunlight fall on the ground and allowing hostile mobs to spawn. Some biomes will also have weird block configuration like soul sand and dead coral reefs.
Hence, if players are looking for a spookier experience in the Overworld, they can check out the Nyctophobia mod.
How to download and install the Nyctophobia mod for Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Nyctophobia mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Forge or Fabric modding API for the game version 1.20.1. The Nyctophobia mod only supports 1.20.1 game version and below.
- Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Nyctophobia (Forge) or Nyctophobia (Fabric) mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with 1.20.1.
- Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.20.1 modded version.
- Open the game and enter a new world to explore all the new biomes Nyctophobia mod has to offer.
