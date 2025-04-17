Minecraft Nyctophobia mod guide: Features and how to download

Minecraft has tons of biomes to explore after a world generates. Players can find Overworld, Nether, and End biomes while progressing in the game. Even though Mojang continues to add new biomes in updates, they try to retain the vanilla look and feel. Hence, these new biomes are not too extravagant and different from the rest.

Ad

Hence, many biome mods were created, adding completely unique regions to Minecraft. One of the popular mods is called Nyctophobia. Here is everything to know about the mod and how to download it.

Features and download guide for the Nyctophobia mod for Minecraft

What does Nyctophobia mod offer in Minecraft?

This mod adds spooky yet intriguing biomes to the game. (Image via CurseForge/finallion_13)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

While Minecraft has its fair share of scary biomes, this mod adds even more of them. The name of the mod, Nyctophobia, means an extreme fear of the dark or night, which is quite fitting for this mod, since the biomes it adds look horrifying at night. The mod was previously known as The Graveyard Biomes.

Ad

Trending

The regions this mod adds are: Haunted Forest, Haunted Lake, Eroded Haunted Forest, Ancient Dead Coral Reef, and Deep Dark Forest.

Each of these biomes have special environment, trees, terrain generation, fog intensity, blocks, different water color, etc. A few biomes will have extremely dense trees, not letting any sunlight fall on the ground and allowing hostile mobs to spawn. Some biomes will also have weird block configuration like soul sand and dead coral reefs.

Ad

Hence, if players are looking for a spookier experience in the Overworld, they can check out the Nyctophobia mod.

How to download and install the Nyctophobia mod for Minecraft?

Nyctophobia mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website. (Image via CurseForge/ finallion_13)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Nyctophobia mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Forge or Fabric modding API for the game version 1.20.1. The Nyctophobia mod only supports 1.20.1 game version and below. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Nyctophobia (Forge) or Nyctophobia (Fabric) mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the latest mod file, which should be compatible with 1.20.1. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.20.1 modded version. Open the game and enter a new world to explore all the new biomes Nyctophobia mod has to offer.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!