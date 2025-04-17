4 best mods for Minecraft Spring to Life update

The Spring to Life update was the first Minecraft game drop of 2025 from Mojang. It was released on March 25, bringing loads of ambient features for the Overworld. It overhauled the first dimension, urging players to explore it once more. While Spring to Life can be considered a great game drop, it could have had some more features.

Since Minecraft is an open sandbox, its community has created loads of mods, adding features related to the Spring to Life update. Here is a list of these few mods.

List of 4 great mods to tweak Minecraft's Spring to Life update

1) Astemir's Fireflies

Astemir's Fireflies adds the insect as a mob in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/Astemir_Kerefov)

Astemir's Fireflies is a simple mod that adds fireflies as actual mobs rather than just particles. Fireflies were initially introduced by Mojang as a mob, but the developers decided not to add them since the insect is poisonous to frogs, which they were adding to the game with the same update. Because of this, many fans were unhappy to see fireflies not being a mob.

Fast forward to 2025, and Mojang decided to add fireflies as simple glowing particles coming from a new plant called the firefly bush. This plant was part of the Spring to Life update.

If players want fireflies to be present in the game as mobs, this mod is perfect for them. The fireflies in this mod will be a lot bigger in size and will also be a food item for frogs. However, the frogs will not take any damage after eating fireflies.

2) No Littering

This mod simply removes the leaf litter naturally generated on the ground. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Leaf litter is a new ambient block that was added with the Minecraft Spring to Life update. It is essentially a sheet-like block of dry brown leaves that grows on grass blocks in Forests, Dark Forests, and Wooded Badlands. When it was first added as a feature in beta versions, many players were unimpressed by how it looked on the ground. It cluttered the overall cleanliness of the region.

Hence, the No Littering mod completely removes any leaf litter from naturally generating on the ground. Though no leaf litter will generate naturally, players can still obtain the new item by punching trees.

When players punch a tree, leaf litter will start falling around that particular tree. This can be quite a realistic feel since leaves usually fall from trees when they are being chopped or shaken.

3) More Mob Variants

This mod adds a bunch of extra mob variants for almost every mob. (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/nyuppo)

Spring to Life update also added several new mob variants. Developers added two mob variants for cows, chickens, and pigs, depending on which climate they spawn in. While these variants were quite interesting to witness in the game, Mojang could have added a few more variants to existing mobs.

This is where the More Mob Variants mod comes in handy. It adds a bunch of new variants to mobs like cows, sheep, chickens, wolves, and even zombies. Every variant has textures, 3D models, and special names. While regular zombies simply have the default Steve skin, this mod adds zombified versions of Alex and other new default skins as well.

4) Hendrix's Better Spring to Life

Hendrix's Better Spring to Life drastically improves the original update in many ways. (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/Minehendrix)

While Minecraft's Spring to Life update adds a decent amount of new ambient features, Hendrix's Better Spring to Life mod overhauls the Overworld to another level.

The mod introduces hollow log blocks in fallen trees, fireflies as mobs, firefly jars, mushrooms on trees, leaf piles, snowy bushes, pears on top of cactuses, and a lot more.

All these features are aimed at beautifying the Overworld more than Mojang's official update.

