Fan recreates Steve's Stash from A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is in theaters and is performing far better than anyone had expected. While the trailers were received negatively and the reviews were poor, the film has managed to break records and become one of the highest-earning releases of recent times.

Inspired by a scene in A Minecraft Movie, a player, who goes by u/trickstercrows on Reddit, recently shared some images showing how they recreated Steve's Stash using various mods and display entities.

Since many items in the film are not present in the game, the user had to use third-party scripts to add them. The two pictures can be compared to appreciate the accuracy of the recreation, which is nearly identical.

Reacting to the post, u/hellothere_i_exist said the build looks very nice. u/Xenoceptor- also commended it and added that there's a safety issue with how the explosive items are stored.

u/Doctor-Grimm simply wrote "boots of swiftness," a line from the movie, while u/Skywalker2010 referenced the "diamond armor full set," something said by Jack Black's character.

According to u/IronTurtle7, the wheat pieces in the build are actually golden carrots in the movie. They added that they watched the entire scene frame by frame while trying to make the same build.

Redditors react to the Steve's Stash recreation (Image via Reddit)

u/IronTurtle7 also suggested adding an ender chest near the painting and noted that this build looks better than theirs, given the limitations of Survival mode without mods.

A Minecraft Movie is a blockbuster

A Minecraft Movie is a big hit (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

Mojang Studios' first attempt at the big screen is impressive, showcasing the enduring appeal of the game even 15 years after its release. While all the cast members did a fantastic job in A Minecraft Movie, Jason Momoa and Jack Black were exceptional.

As of April 17, 2025, the film has earned $557 million at the box office since its release. It raked in $283,865,094 domestically and $273,800,000 globally.

