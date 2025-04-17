5 Minecraft mobs fans usually forget about

Minecraft has many different types of mobs. Some of them, like zombies, creepers, and skeletons, are well-known and seen quite often. However, there are many other mobs that players tend to forget about. These mobs may not appear very regularly in the gameplay, or they may have limited uses.

This article will look at five Minecraft mobs that fans usually forget about.

Sniffer

The sniffer was added recently to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The sniffer is one of the newest mobs in Minecraft, which was added in version 1.20, also known as the “Trails & Tales” update. The sniffer was introduced after winning a community vote during Minecraft Live 2022.

Unlike many mobs, the sniffer cannot be found in the wild. Instead, players must find its eggs in the suspicious sands in the warm ocean ruins. Once the egg hatches, a baby sniffer appears and grows into an adult.

The sniffer helps players find seeds, which grow into decorative plants. Because it does not appear naturally and has a slow process for discovery and use, many players forget about it. It is mainly used in specific situations and does not play a major role in combat, farming, or even exploring the blocky world.

Zombie Horse

The zombie horse can only be summoned using commads (Image via Mojang Studios)

The zombie horse is a mob that has been in the game since version 1.6, which was released in 2013. However, it cannot spawn naturally in the game. The only way to get this mob is by using commands. This means that players who play in Survival mode without cheats will never see one.

Even though zombie horses have a full model and their own behavior, they serve no unique purpose and cannot be tamed or ridden in normal gameplay. Since they are not accessible without commands and do not appear during regular gameplay, most players forget that they even exist.

Zoglin

The zoglin is a variant of the hoglin in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The zoglin is the zombified version of the hoglin, and it was introduced in the Nether Update in 2020. A hoglin turns into a zoglin if it is brought from the nether to the overworld. The zoglin is aggressive toward many other mobs and behaves differently from the original hoglin.

Zoglins are rarely created because players usually do not bring hoglins into other dimensions. The process is not quite easy and it would take a lot of effort to do it. Because of this, the zoglin is easy to forget, especially for players who just want to go to the nether to get the essential items, such as blaze powder or netherite.

Phantom

The phantom appears when players don't sleep for three in-game days (Image via Mojang Studios)

The phantom was added in version 1.13, released in 2018, after winning a Minecraft Mob Vote in 2017. It appears when the player has not slept for three in-game days. Phantoms spawn in the night sky and fly down to attack the player.

Although phantoms are part of Survival gameplay, they are often forgotten because players usually sleep regularly in-game. Sleeping resets the timer that triggers phantom spawns.

Many players also turn off these mobs through game rules or in peaceful worlds. As a result, players who manage their sleep well may never encounter phantoms, which is why they may not remember them when thinking of hostile mobs.

Tadpole

The tadpole is the young version of the frog mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Tadpoles are the baby form of frogs, which were added in version 1.19, the “Wild Update” in 2022. Tadpoles hatch from frog eggs, also known as frogspawn, which are placed in water when frogs breed.

Tadpoles are small, non-hostile, and grow quickly into frogs, making them easy to miss. They also require specific actions like breeding frogs to appear. Since they are only a temporary stage in the frog’s life cycle and have no unique abilities, many players overlook them entirely.

