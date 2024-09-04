Minecraft player shares interesting concept to make sniffer useful

Minecraft tends to add items and mobs without giving them much use. Hence, the excitement of getting something new dies down quite quickly when players realize it's all fluff. A recent example was copper blocks, which are plenty to find but barely have any use. But perhaps the most relatable example is the mob called the sniffer, which was added to the game in 2022.

Sniffers do have a use: they walk around and sniff the ground to look for seeds and plants. But this is a bit impractical as finding plants and seeds is quite easy. So, Minecraft player and Redditor crkrocks developed a datapack that might give the sniffer a considerably useful purpose.

The user shared a video on r/Minecraft, showing how the modified sniffer can be used to locate different biomes in the game. The video explains that players need to just give the sniffer something specific to the biome, and it will do the job. All these “specific items” can be obtained from the wandering trader.

This datapack simultaneously solves two issues: it gives sniffers an actual use and solves the problem of locating different biomes. Redditors reacted to this idea, with Swaagopotamus saying that this is a great idea and the sniffer would be much better if it had this ability along with digging up biome-specific plants.

ChristianK73 said that if the sniffer dug up items shown in the video, sand, and red sand would become renewable without the need for wandering traders.

The original poster (OP) mentioned that this mod makes getting the rare sniffer worth it as it has a useful purpose now. They also linked the page for Modrinth, where this mod is available to download.

denkthomas asked how the OP managed to bundle the data pack as a mod, to which the OP replied that Modrinth automatically does it for data packs uploaded. They also mentioned the copper mace mod they had developed some days ago.

Making Minecraft more fun

Mods such as the one featured above make Minecraft more fun. While the developers at Mojang work considerably hard to add great new features to the game, they take a lot of time to do so. With the recently added trial chambers in the Tricky Trials update, the game got many new items, including the mace weapon.

But getting this weapon will take a lot of grinding, which brings us to the mod that gives players the ability to make the mace using lighting rods. Fans hope Mojang adds new features that are easily accessible and useful to make the updates count.

