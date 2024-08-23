Minecraft player shares interesting concept idea for a copper mace

Minecraft recently got the much-awaited Tricky Trials update and it was a great success. The update added a ton of new features and content to the game. From the “tricky” trial chambers where the breeze mob can be found, to the coveted vault that contains rare loot, everything about the update was exciting. Perhaps the most exciting part was the addition of mace, a brand-new weapon that could even send shivers down the warden’s spine.

That said, as with everything powerful, it takes a lot of effort to find the items needed to make the mace. So a Minecraft player and Reddit user by the name of "ctkrocks" took the responsibility to make it better and much more powerful, if at all possible. The user shared a video clip on the subreddit of the game showing how the heavy core block, an essential part of the mace, can be combined with a lightning rod to make the “copper mace."

This copper mace has a chance to get charged during a thunderstorm, making it the charged mace. When attacked, it deals a massive 4-lighting attack damage to the mobs. There’s even a data pack for this mace available to download.

u/ThatNoname-Guy commented that this should be the direct upgrade to the normal mace so that lightning rods can still be relevant. While the lightning rod was added recently, it barely has any use like many copper blocks. Another user named WillyDAFISH agreed with them.

u/rayandos1 said that the original poster made the Mjolnir hammer in Minecraft and it was very cool.

User hobbyczar asked the original poster to become a Minecraft developer as they were impressed by this creation. u/diamondDNF said that this would add a balance to the mace as it will be a very strong weapon made using cheaper material.

u/TheoryTested-MC said that they want it in their game as it is balanced well. Balanced because while the weapon is powerful, it can also cause damage to the wielder.

The mace weapon in Minecraft

No doubt the mace is the most powerful weapon in the game. It can even one-shot kill the warden, the most powerful mob in the game. There is just one problem with it, though; it is very difficult to get. Players need to find the trial chambers and then fight all the mobs there, including the challenging breeze. Then they need to get the breeze rod and find the vault.

The other item needed to make the mace is the heavy core block. There is a small chance that the vault will give the heavy core block, which makes the mace such a rare weapon to have.

