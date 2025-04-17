Minecraft 2025 summer drop release: What we know so far

Minecraft will be receiving several new exciting items this year. Mojang Studios released the Spring to Life game drop and it added new mob variants for cows, pigs, and chickens. Apart from that, leaf litter, falling leaves effect, and firefly bush have further improved the ambience of the blocky world. However, that’s not all; the developers have announced the upcoming release, and it excited players even more than the contents of Spring to Life drop.
The second game drop of the year is expected to come this summer and with everything we have so far, this update can literally be a game-changer.
Here’s what we know about the summer game drop and why it would be one of the most impactful updates for Minecraft.
Minecraft summer game drop
Mojang Studios announced what they had planned for later this year during the Minecraft Live event. New ghast variants, the locator bar feature, and other improvements were the highlights of the announcement. The developers have released a beta version of the update and with every iteration, things keep getting better and more exciting.
The latest snapshot 25W16A improved the happy ghasts further. Players can use happy ghasts to fly around with three other players, which was a much-needed game mechanic to make the traveling and exploration more fun. While things seemed perfect, the developers took the opportunity to make them even better.
Now players can use leashes on happy ghasts and other mobs and connect them to boats or other mobs. Combining a boat with the happy ghast essentially gives players a hot air balloon that can be used to transport mobs. This simple tweak adds a ton of new game mechanics for traveling and combat as well.
As for the release window of the next game drop, we can expect Mojang Studios to release the Summer update somewhere around June this year. There are several reasons that point to that. For example, the developers are naming each drop after the season it is released in, such as the Spring to Life game drop. It is very likely that there will be a summer drop, fall drop, and winter drop.
The second reason why the update might come in June is because of the consistent beta and snapshot releases that are improving the upcoming features. Note that the Vibrant Visuals graphics update might not be a part of the summer drop as it is facing a lot of issues on various devices and requires more optimization.
Players can expect the locator bar feature and the ghast variants in the summer drop. It would be interesting to see if Mojang Studios adds further embellishments to these features before the final release.
