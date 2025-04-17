6 easy-to-miss details in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie has has broken many records and is now the second-highest-earning video game movie of all time despite getting a lot of poor reviews and negative reactions to the trailers. While this was Mojang’s first shot at the big screen, the gaming studio added some interesting details only the game's true fans could notice.
We list down six details you might have missed in A Minecraft Movie.
Totem of Undying
Spotting the Totem of Undying item in the movie was quite difficult as it appears only for a second. In one of the scenes where Steve is showing the other members of the village, he opens up a chest to take out the ender pearl.
In that shot, you can notice the Totem of Undying kept inside one of the chests in Steve's Stash. It’s a blink-and-miss shot, and hence, not many people saw it, especially those unfamiliar with the game items.
Jeb’s cameo
Jens Bergensten, also known as Jeb, has a very missable appearancce in A Minecraft Movie. Jens is the game's lead designer and is a regular during the game events. In a scene where Vice Principal Marlene is having dinner with the nitwit villager, Jens can be spotted as the waiter serving wine to them. He is in the scene for just a second and is very easy to miss.
Enchanted bows
While the cast members don’t get to use bows in their adventure, if you look carefully, you can see the skeletons using them at the beginning of the movie. When Jason Momoa and the others first enter the blocky world, their first night becomes a nightmare when they notice the zombies and the skeletons coming towards them.
While the fire arrows shot by the bow are a new addition as skeletons don’t do that, you can notice that their bows have a purple glow to them. If you missed noticing this in the theater, you can look at the trailers as some shots show the enchanted bow.
Villagers with professions
Villagers were some of the first things that fans noticed in the trailers. However, the movie shows some scenes where you can see almost all the professions of these blocky people. In one of the scenes where the characters are looking for a map, they go to the librarian. The attention to detail and accuracy in recreating the librarian for the movie was impressive.
Redstone torches
During the scene when Steve, Garrett, and Henry are running away from the piglins and trying to reach the woodland mansion, they jump into a minecart and pull a lever to move ahead. In this shot, you can notice how the redstone torches are placed at regular intervals to power the cart.
However, it is easier to miss as there are other elements in this fast-paced scene that take your attention. The cave filled with hundreds of creepers is one of the best scenes in the movie.
Minecraft streamers
Minecraft fans were quite excited when they got to know that their favorite YouTubers and streamers would make a cameo in the movie. However, it only lasted for less than a few seconds. The good thing is that players can recognize a lot of faces during the auction scene.
Popular YouTubers and Minecraft Streamers such as DanTDM, Aphmau, Mumbo Jumbo, and LDShadowLady can be seen in the auction scene, albeit for just a few seconds. Valkyrae was also supposed to be in A Minecraft Movie but wasn't there.
