6 easy-to-miss details in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie has has broken many records and is now the second-highest-earning video game movie of all time despite getting a lot of poor reviews and negative reactions to the trailers. While this was Mojang’s first shot at the big screen, the gaming studio added some interesting details only the game's true fans could notice.

Ad

We list down six details you might have missed in A Minecraft Movie.

Totem of Undying

Steve's Stash scene has the Totem of Undying (Image via Mojang Studios || Warner Bros.)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Spotting the Totem of Undying item in the movie was quite difficult as it appears only for a second. In one of the scenes where Steve is showing the other members of the village, he opens up a chest to take out the ender pearl.

Ad

Trending

In that shot, you can notice the Totem of Undying kept inside one of the chests in Steve's Stash. It’s a blink-and-miss shot, and hence, not many people saw it, especially those unfamiliar with the game items.

Jeb’s cameo

Ad

Jens Bergensten, also known as Jeb, has a very missable appearancce in A Minecraft Movie. Jens is the game's lead designer and is a regular during the game events. In a scene where Vice Principal Marlene is having dinner with the nitwit villager, Jens can be spotted as the waiter serving wine to them. He is in the scene for just a second and is very easy to miss.

Enchanted bows

The echanted bow in the movie (Image via Mojang Studios || Warner Bros.)

While the cast members don’t get to use bows in their adventure, if you look carefully, you can see the skeletons using them at the beginning of the movie. When Jason Momoa and the others first enter the blocky world, their first night becomes a nightmare when they notice the zombies and the skeletons coming towards them.

Ad

While the fire arrows shot by the bow are a new addition as skeletons don’t do that, you can notice that their bows have a purple glow to them. If you missed noticing this in the theater, you can look at the trailers as some shots show the enchanted bow.

Villagers with professions

Villagers seen in the movie (Image via Mojang Studios || Warner Bros.)

Villagers were some of the first things that fans noticed in the trailers. However, the movie shows some scenes where you can see almost all the professions of these blocky people. In one of the scenes where the characters are looking for a map, they go to the librarian. The attention to detail and accuracy in recreating the librarian for the movie was impressive.

Ad

Redstone torches

Redstone torches can be seen here (Image via Mojang Studios|| Warner Bros.)

During the scene when Steve, Garrett, and Henry are running away from the piglins and trying to reach the woodland mansion, they jump into a minecart and pull a lever to move ahead. In this shot, you can notice how the redstone torches are placed at regular intervals to power the cart.

Ad

However, it is easier to miss as there are other elements in this fast-paced scene that take your attention. The cave filled with hundreds of creepers is one of the best scenes in the movie.

Minecraft streamers

Ad

Minecraft fans were quite excited when they got to know that their favorite YouTubers and streamers would make a cameo in the movie. However, it only lasted for less than a few seconds. The good thing is that players can recognize a lot of faces during the auction scene.

Popular YouTubers and Minecraft Streamers such as DanTDM, Aphmau, Mumbo Jumbo, and LDShadowLady can be seen in the auction scene, albeit for just a few seconds. Valkyrae was also supposed to be in A Minecraft Movie but wasn't there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!