5 best easter eggs in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is finally out, and Mojang Studios’ first venture in Hollywood is performing well. The film has broken numerous records that were held previously by other video game movies, and fans are enjoying the movie. It features an energetic and fun performance by Jack Black as Steve and Jason Momoa as Garrett the Garbage Man.
A Minecraft Movie is an action-packed, fast-paced film. With so much happening, you may have missed some of the easter eggs. To that end, this article will list all of them.
Note: Minor spoilers ahead.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
5 easter eggs in A Minecraft Movie
1) Technoblade
One of the first and most heart-warming easter eggs in the movie is a reference to the late Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade. Technoblade was known for his entertaining videos and had created a community of gamers. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2022 due to cancer. As a mark of remembrance, A Minecraft Movie paid tribute to the late YouTuber.
In one of the early scenes where the characters are exploring the village, a pig wearing a crown can be seen walking. When one of the characters asks if the pig is a king, Steve replies that he is a "legend." For those unaware, Technoblade’s profile picture featured a pig wearing a golden crown.
2) Jens Bergensten
Jens Bergensten is the lead designer of Minecraft and briefly appears in the movie as a waiter. This blink-and-miss cameo was for the hardcore fans who are familiar with the game, even the makers. In a scene where Jennifer Coolidge is in a restaurant with the nitwit, Jens can be seen offering some wine to the couple.
3) Herobrine
Notably, the head of the VFX department stated that the Herobrine reference was a rendering mistake and not intentional. One scene features Henry staring into the eyes of the enderman, which spawns a scary vision of everyone discouraging him.
This scene features all the cast members with a purple glow in their eyes, except Steve. Jack Black’s eyes were all white, something very similar to that of the fictional Herobrine.
4) Minecraft content creator cameo
During a scene where Garrett the Garbage Man is trying to buy a storage unit in an auction, you can spot some Minecraft content creators from YouTube or Twitch. This scene features creators such as DanTDM, Mumbo Jumbo, Jessica Bravua aka Aphmou, and LDShadowLady.
The scene lasts only for a few seconds, and the cameos are even shorter, with the YouTubers standing in the background.
5) Alex in the post-credit scene
A Minecraft Movie has a fascinating post-credit scene for fans who sit through the end credits. Steve, played by Jack Black, can be seen walking to his old house that he left years ago. After knocking, a girl opens the door and identifies herself as Alex. This was a great easter egg as the female character of the game is named Alex.
Furthermore, she strongly resembled the in-game avatar. However, the face remained hidden during the entire scene, which might hint towards a sequel. Given the roaring success of A Minecraft Movie, Mojang Studios and Warner Bros might go for a part two.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!