A Minecraft Movie smashes expectations with $301 million in just four days

A Minecraft Movie is out, and it is performing way better than anyone had expected, including fans of the game. The earlier teaser trailers had disappointed those who had high hopes for the movie. A major reason for this was the film's live-action nature, which made it feel like the human cast members did not fit well in the animated world. However, it seems that people want to see the movie.

Mojang Studios and Warner Bros have created a box office wonder, as A Minecraft Movie has raked in $301 million globally in its opening weekend. This means that the movie about five people in a blocky world has broken records set by any other video game movie ever, including even The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Moreover, its launch has now become one of the highest-grossing opening weekends in recent years.

A Minecraft Movie is a big hit

Fans had been waiting for an official Minecraft movie for years. Even after the film finally went into production after several hurdles and delays, some issues continued to plague it, like its first teaser trailer being received negatively. Fans did not like the way humans looked in an animated world, and they didn't seem too keen on the mob designs either.

Fans were also shocked at how different Jack Black looked as Steve compared to what they were used to seeing. Steve has short hair and a goatee, but Black is seen sporting long hair and a thick salt-and-pepper beard. All of these things led the fans to assume that A Minecraft Movie might bomb, much like the in-game TNT.

While a majority of the reviews mentioned that there was nothing special about the movie's generic plot and flat humor, fans started flocking to the theaters nonetheless. And the numbers speak for the performance. Following a massive opening day collection, the film has now broken the record previously held by The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

If the movie continues to generate revenue at this rate, it might even become one of the highest-grossing titles of 2025. This possibility isn't too far-fetched, considering that Nintendo’s Mario movie received overwhelmingly good reviews while Mojang’s movie has been on the critics’ bad books since the beginning and is still performing impressively.

The movie features Jack Black playing the role of Steve. The makers explained why they went with this bizarre look for the beloved character. Since every player who starts a new world in Minecraft gets an adventure of their own, the makers wanted to show that this Steve is also a unique one.

