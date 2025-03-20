Jack Black's song for A Minecraft Movie is here

Fans have been waiting for A Minecraft Movie for years, and the release date is right around the corner. The film is scheduled to release on April 4, and as the date comes close, Mojang Studios and Warner Bros. are building up hype for it, along with the cast members. Jack Black is playing the role of Steve, and as fans of the actor have seen in his previous movies, he has a knack for making great songs.

The live-action movie has seen a few ups and downs, but Black has released a song for the movie and it is certainly making fans quite excited.

A Minecraft Movie gets a song by Jack Black

When Jack Black helmed the role of Bowser in the The Super Mario Bros. Movie, he dropped a song that became a hit. And it seems history has repeated itself.

I Feel Alive is a song about living in the world of Minecraft. The genre is rock, something Jack Black is quite familiar with. The lyrics feature a lot of references to the game, such as redstone, zombies, mines, and crafting.

The song can certainly pump anyone up, and hearing all the little references to the game is a treat for players. Considering the tone and the upbeat nature of the song, it is very likely to be featured in the movie's end credits.

A Minecraft Movie's troubled history and reception

A Minecraft Movie is a film that has been in somewhat of a production limbo for years. The idea of a movie based on the game came more than a decade ago in 2014. However, the project suffered from a lot of turbulences, which led to a lot of creative differences in the internal team.

Finally, Mojang Studios and Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer of the movie last year. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed at how everything in the movie looked. The mix of the animated world and real people left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths. Fans said that the movie should have been completely animated, with the cast members just lending their voice.

However, the makers of the movie did mention that the reason why they went with the live-action route and not completely animated was because Minecraft animations have been done before. There are a lot of short films and videos on YouTube, and Warner Bros. wanted to do something that has never been done before.

