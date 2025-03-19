Jack Black and Quackity to collaborate for A Minecraft Movie Twitch stream

A Minecraft Movie is scheduled for release on April 4, 2025, and players are excited to see their favorite sandbox title on the big screen. Ahead of the big day, actor Jack Black and popular streamer Quackity are set to collaborate on a Minecraft Twitch broadcast. The stream is set to be a high-octane event powered by Twitch Chat.

Here's everything you need to know about Jack Black and Quackity's exciting Twitch stream.

Jack Black and Quackity are participating in a high-octane Minecraft Twitch stream

Jack Black and Quackity are set to join hands in an epic stream ahead of the premiere of A Minecraft Movie on April 4, 2025. The Twitch broadcast is set to feature a host of activities, challenges, and events powered by Twitch Chat.

This unique collaboration began seven months ago when the pair met, promising to stream together.

The Twitch stream will have a few surprises — it will feature special appearances from star casts like Emma Myers and breakout star Sebastian Eugene Hansen. Additionally, Jack Black is set to give his views on the upcoming live-action action adaptation, providing exclusive insight and unique angles.

Viewers can tune into Quackity's stream on March 19, 2025, at 4 pm PT. Here are the timings across various major timezones:

PT (Pacific Time) – 4:00 PM, Wednesday, March 19

– MT (Mountain Time) – 5:00 PM, Wednesday, March 19

– CT (Central Time) – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, March 19

– ET (Eastern Time) – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 19

– GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) – 11:00 PM, Wednesday, March 19

– CET (Central European Time) – 12:00 AM, Thursday, March 20

– IST (India Standard Time) – 4:30 AM, Thursday, March 20

– JST (Japan Standard Time) – 8:00 AM, Thursday, March 20

– AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) – 9:00 AM, Thursday, March 20

Quackity is widely known for his Minecraft content and has previously collaborated with creators like MrBeast, KSI, and Breaking Bad's Dean Norris. He has also taken part in various popular servers like Dream SMP.

Meanwhile, Jack Black is known to be a prolific gamer and entertainer, publishing various content regarding popular games and activities.

With the live-action film right around the corner, Mojang and Warner Bros. are going all-out to promote the first live-action adaptation of the world's bestselling title.

