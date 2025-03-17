Players are always looking for ways to spice up the gameplay, including ways to add tornadoes to Minecraft. These unique phenomena make the gameplay engaging and more challenging. With thousands of mods in the community, it comes as no surprise that there's something for everything, including a way to add this turbulent force of air.

Here's how you can add tornadoes to Minecraft.

How to add tornadoes to Minecraft

Use the Curseforge launcher to install the mod and add tornadoes to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@ Corosus)

You can add tornadoes to Minecraft by using any of the popular weather mods available in the community. For this guide, we will use the Weather, Storms & Tornadoes mod by Corosus. It can be installed using any mod loader with Forge or NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader.

Here's how you can add tornadoes to Minecraft:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once done, log in with your linked Microsoft account. Head to the top bar and search for the Weather, Storms & Tornadoes mod for Minecraft by Corosus. You can also click on this link to head to the mod page directly. To install the Weather, Storms & Tornadoes mod manually, simply click on the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. If you do not have Minecraft with Forge or NeoForge installed, or you are new to installing mods, it is recommended to use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation easier. For installation using the mod loader, click the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side. Wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app loads, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Weather, Storms & Tornadoes. While you can choose an existing instance, it is recommended that you install it on a fresh instance of Minecraft. This prevents any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected world corruption. Next, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once this is done, you will be redirected to the installed modpack's page. Wait for all the mod assets to be downloaded and installed. Once done, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Weather, Storms & Tornadoes mod successfully installed. Apart from the base mod, you must add the CoroUtil mod to the mod directory of your instance. Make sure they are in the same directory so that the Weather, Storms & Tornadoes mod can detect it.

Once done, you can open the instance of Minecraft with the Weather, Storms & Tornadoes mod. You can either summon tornadoes by using commands or wait for them to take place naturally. If you wish to summon one, use the following command:

/weather2 summon tornado_f4

You can replace tornado_f4 with any of the other presets to summon a phenomenon of your choice. Additionally, the mod adds a weather siren, anemometers, tornado sensors, and other geological equipment. This Minecraft mod is a great way to enhance your gameplay and add a unique level of challenge.

Apart from using the mod to add tornadoes to Minecraft, you can create firenado, snowstorms, and other natural weather phenomena. It provides a realistic and immersive experience, paired with thunder, lightning, and intense rain.

Also read: Why Minecraft needs a detailed weather system

