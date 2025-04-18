One of the most surprising features of Minecraft is that it does not have a consistent minimap. When players first enter a new world, they can be completely lost because there is no map to show them all the areas in the world. Though there is a way to look at an in-game map, it does not appear as a minimap on the HUD, and it only shows a small part of the world.

Hence, the game's community has come up with several mods that add map-related features. Here is a list of some of the best map mods for Minecraft.

List of the 4 best Minecraft map mods

1) JourneyMap

JourneyMap is an extensive map mod. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When it comes to adding all kinds of map-related features to Minecraft, JourneyMap is the best mod for the job. The mod not only adds a minimap allowing players to see where they are in real-time, but also offers a detailed fullscreen map with various toggleable layers, waypoint support, and more.

JourneyMap is one of the oldest mods for Minecraft since it came out in September 2011, even before the game's official launch in November. The fact that the mod has over 276,000,000 downloads proves how useful and powerful this map mod is.

2) Xaero's Minimap

Xaero's Minimap particularly adds a detailed minimap to the game. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Xaero's minimap is a more seamless addition to Minecraft since it maintains the look of vanilla Minecraft, unlike many other map mods. Additionally, it is the first mod to offer a rotating square minimap, along with a circle-shaped minimap and a setting to lock the minimap's rotation as well.

The surrounding entities, including players, mobs, non-mob entities, and dropped items, can be shown on the minimap as icons (often heads) or as dots of a specific color.

Players can set their own waypoints that are shown on the minimap and in the game environment in addition to the default compass directions. Waypoints assist players in finding previously visited places or getting to particular coordinates. Players can even teleport directly to these waypoints if they want to.

3) Map Atlases

Map Atlases is a unique map mod that uses the in-game map to create a portable minimap. (Image via Mojang Studios || CurseForge/ MehVahdJukaar)

Map Atlases is a slightly different map mod since it does not add brand new minimap or fullscreen map functionalities. Rather, it uses in-game maps for creating these features.

For this mod to work, players will have to enter a world, create an in-game map, and then create an atlast out of it using slimeball and a book. This will instantly give them access to a minimap on the top left corner of the screen. Through a dedicated mod keybind, players will also be able to open a larger map that can be moved around using the cursor.

Once an in-game map is crafted into an atlas, players can configure and expand the atlas on the cartography table using shears and adding more empty maps to the atlas.

4) Better Treasure Map

Better Treasure map mod shows how many blocks players are away from the treasure chest. (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Professional_Mess888)

Better Treasure Map, as the name suggests, is a mod that improves every treasure map players find in Minecraft. The treasure map usually has a red X marked where a treasure chest is located. However, finding this chest can be a tedious task, especially after a player reaches the mark but is unable to find the chest in the area.

This mod shows exactly how far the player is from the treasure chest. The distance is shown on the map in a number of blocks. This helps players find exactly where the treasure chest is located.

