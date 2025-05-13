Minecraft snapshot 25w20a patch notes: Craftable saddles, new music disc, and more

The development of the Minecraft Summer Game Drop 2025 is almost complete, as the latest snapshot introduces new audio tracks and a music disc in Java Edition. These features typically arrive toward the end of an update cycle, as they often help establish the theme of the update.

Minecraft snapshot 25w20a adds a new music disc titled Tears by Amos Roddy, a crafting recipe for saddles, new audio tracks for various biomes, and more. The new disc features a funky dubstep vibe with the sounds of ghasts and is quite a jam, similar to Pigstep from the Nether Update.

Alongside the new saddle crafting recipe, Mojang has made saddles shearable, meaning players can now use shears to remove saddles from mobs. There are several other features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w20a. Here are the complete patch notes.

Minecraft snapshot 25w20a patch notes: All you need to know

New Features

Added a new Music Disc with the track Tears by Amos Roddy.

Made Saddles craftable and shearable.

Updated the main screen panorama.

Music

Added the following new music tracks by Amos Roddy to Cherry Groves, Forest, Desert, Grove, and Lush Cave Biomes:

Below and Above

Broken Clocks

Fireflies

Lilypad

O's Piano

The same songs have been added to the menu music rotation

Saddles Updates

Crafting Saddles

Saddles can now be crafted with 3 Leather and 1 Iron Ingot.

Recipe unlocks when a player picks up their first Leather.

Removing Saddles and Equipment

Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses and Carpets can now be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on by using Shears.

Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses and Carpets cannot be removed by using Shears while the mob has a rider.

Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses and Carpets cannot be removed by using Shears while the player is crouching.

Saddles cannot be removed from Ravagers using Shears.

Dispensers with Shears cannot remove Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses or Carpets equipped on mobs.

Loot Table Changes

Some loot tables have had saddles removed from them and replaced with 1-5 Leather:

Monster Room chests

Ancient City chests

Desert Pyramid chests

Jungle Pyramid chests

Stronghold altar chests

Changes

Fog is now applied to 3d hud elements such as first person player hands and items in hands.

The Ghast now drops the "Tears" Music Disc when killed by a Fireball deflected by a Player.

The fix to MC-3697 has been partially reverted. Decorative hanging entities such as paintings and item frames are now immune to explosions from submerged TNT while items and armor stands are once again vulnerable to them.

has been partially reverted. Decorative hanging entities such as paintings and item frames are now immune to explosions from submerged TNT while items and armor stands are once again vulnerable to them. Updates to music and sound.

Rain and thunder weather is somewhat less foggy now.

Rain fog affects interiors less.

Saddles are now craftable and can be crafted with 3 Leather and 1 Iron Ingot.

Saddles, Horse Armor, and Carpets can now be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on by using Shears.

Some loot tables have been modified to give Leather instead of Saddles.

The Dried Ghast Block no longer breaks if water flows into it.

Music and Sound

Music now plays even when the game is paused.

Added an option to the Music & Sound settings that allows players to change how frequently music plays while in a game world.

Added an option to the Music & Sound settings that enables a music toast to be shown whenever a song starts playing.

With this option enabled, the song that is currently playing will be seen at all times in the top left corner of the in-game Pause Menu.

Realms

Added the Realms logo to the Realms loading screens.

Added region information when connecting to a Realm.

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w20a

MC-97423 - Horse temporarily stuck in jump animation if dismounted.

MC-103511 - Sound/Song stops playing after adjusting the volume.

MC-118081 - Sounds don't pause when game is paused on some UI screens.

MC-248682 - Translucent blocks moved by pistons aren't affected by fog correctly.

MC-248688 - Falling translucent blocks aren't affected by fog correctly.

MC-269744 - Out of memory crash when using a preset with a large layer.

MC-276665 - Music is never turning on when it's toggled in the menu.

MC-277991 - The 2 brightest pixel colors on pale oak boat items are still switched.

MC-296311 - TNT touching water will destroy blocks and damage entities but will ignore decorative entities.

MC-296836 - Happy ghast saddle model doesn't change when lead is broken by exceeding max range.

MC-296843 - Clouds are rendered incorrectly on some Mac systems.

MC-297524 - Connection with realm gives weird HTML text.

MC-297535 - The enchantment glint doesn't render in first person or the inventory.

MC-297544 - Rain fog does not affect 1st person hand or items.

MC-297570 - Block breaking overlay not affected by environmental fog.

Along with the new features, changes, and bug fixes, Minecraft snapshot 25w20a also includes several technical updates. Interested players are encouraged to review the official patch notes to learn more about all the technical details in the latest snapshot.

