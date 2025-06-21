Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25: List of all competing players and team names announced

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 has been announced, and fans of the event are quite excited. This tournament edition follows the success of MCC Twitch Rivals 2025 and will feature some of the top Minecraft creators and streamers in 10 teams of four players.
All the teams and their members have been officially announced. While some names are familiar, others might send you on a trip down memory lane. Here is a list of all the players and participating teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25.
All competing players and teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 is set to take place on June 28, 2025, at 8 pm. Ahead of the much-awaited event to raise funds for LGBTQIA+ people around the world, all competing players and teams have been announced.
Here are all the teams and the players you can see during Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25:
1) Red Rabbits
- Cambam010
- ElainaExe
- Ph1Lza
- Tubbo
2) Orange Ocelots
- Antfrost
- CaptainPuffy
- Michela
- Velvet
3) Yellow Yaks
- Kara Corvus
- Krinios
- Smallishbeans
- VGumiho
4) Lime LLamas
- AvidMc
- ghostiefruit
- guggie
- InTheLittleWood
5) Green Geckos
- Cojomax99
- Gegy
- Ulraf
- Xilefian
6) Cyan Coyotes
- 5up
- Eskay
- Rainhoe
- sleepy
Also read: Happy ghasts could be the missing key to a future Minecraft dimension update
7) Aqua Axolotls
- Aimsey
- FalseSymmetry
- jojosolos
- Roscumber
8) Blue Bats
- Cubfan
- Kratzy
- Snifferish
- TapL
Also read: Instead of Vibrant Visuals update, Minecraft Java is getting a different visual upgrade in the Chase the Skies update
9) Purple Pandas
- apokuna
- CherriFire
- Michaelmcchill
- Mysticat
10) Pink Parrots
- OwenJuiceTV
- Smajor
- soupforeloise
- ZombieCleo
Also read: 5 best Minecraft food mods to curb your hunger
Check out our other Minecraft articles:
- Minecraft update to add new trades for cartographer and wandering trader
- One happy ghast feature clearly doesn't make sense
- How to get boss mob spawn eggs
- How to get 1.21.5 X-ray pack
- 4 best mods to bring mobs to life
- All Minecraft fishing enchantments explained
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!