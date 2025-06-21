Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25: List of all competing players and team names announced

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jun 21, 2025 06:21 GMT
Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25
Here's the lineup for Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 has been announced, and fans of the event are quite excited. This tournament edition follows the success of MCC Twitch Rivals 2025 and will feature some of the top Minecraft creators and streamers in 10 teams of four players.

All the teams and their members have been officially announced. While some names are familiar, others might send you on a trip down memory lane. Here is a list of all the players and participating teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25.

All competing players and teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 is set to take place on June 28, 2025, at 8 pm. Ahead of the much-awaited event to raise funds for LGBTQIA+ people around the world, all competing players and teams have been announced.

Here are all the teams and the players you can see during Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25:

1) Red Rabbits

Red Rabbits has many legacy MCC players (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Red Rabbits has many legacy MCC players (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Cambam010
  • ElainaExe
  • Ph1Lza
  • Tubbo
2) Orange Ocelots

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 members of team Orange Ocelots (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 members of team Orange Ocelots (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Antfrost
  • CaptainPuffy
  • Michela
  • Velvet
3) Yellow Yaks

Members of Yellow Yaks (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Members of Yellow Yaks (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Kara Corvus
  • Krinios
  • Smallishbeans
  • VGumiho
4) Lime LLamas

MCC Pride 25 will take place on June 28, 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
MCC Pride 25 will take place on June 28, 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • AvidMc
  • ghostiefruit
  • guggie
  • InTheLittleWood
5) Green Geckos

Lineup of Green Geckos for MCC Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Lineup of Green Geckos for MCC Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Cojomax99
  • Gegy
  • Ulraf
  • Xilefian
6) Cyan Coyotes

Cyan Coyotes has some new names for MCC Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Cyan Coyotes has some new names for MCC Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • 5up
  • Eskay
  • Rainhoe
  • sleepy
7) Aqua Axolotls

Aqua Axolotls has one winner from this year's MCC Color the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Aqua Axolotls has one winner from this year's MCC Color the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Aimsey
  • FalseSymmetry
  • jojosolos
  • Roscumber
8) Blue Bats

Team members of Blue Bats for Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25(Image via X/MCChampionship)
Team members of Blue Bats for Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25(Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • Cubfan
  • Kratzy
  • Snifferish
  • TapL
9) Purple Pandas

Here's the lineup for Purple Pandas for Minecraft Championship Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Here's the lineup for Purple Pandas for Minecraft Championship Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • apokuna
  • CherriFire
  • Michaelmcchill
  • Mysticat
10) Pink Parrots

Pink Parrots has an impressive lineup of veterans for Minecraft Championship Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
Pink Parrots has an impressive lineup of veterans for Minecraft Championship Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)
  • OwenJuiceTV
  • Smajor
  • soupforeloise
  • ZombieCleo
