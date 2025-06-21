Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25: List of all competing players and team names announced

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 has been announced, and fans of the event are quite excited. This tournament edition follows the success of MCC Twitch Rivals 2025 and will feature some of the top Minecraft creators and streamers in 10 teams of four players.

All the teams and their members have been officially announced. While some names are familiar, others might send you on a trip down memory lane. Here is a list of all the players and participating teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25.

All competing players and teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 is set to take place on June 28, 2025, at 8 pm. Ahead of the much-awaited event to raise funds for LGBTQIA+ people around the world, all competing players and teams have been announced.

Here are all the teams and the players you can see during Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25:

1) Red Rabbits

Red Rabbits has many legacy MCC players (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Cambam010

ElainaExe

Ph1Lza

Tubbo

2) Orange Ocelots

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 members of team Orange Ocelots (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Antfrost

CaptainPuffy

Michela

Velvet

3) Yellow Yaks

Members of Yellow Yaks (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Kara Corvus

Krinios

Smallishbeans

VGumiho

4) Lime LLamas

MCC Pride 25 will take place on June 28, 2025 (Image via X/MCChampionship)

AvidMc

ghostiefruit

guggie

InTheLittleWood

5) Green Geckos

Lineup of Green Geckos for MCC Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Cojomax99

Gegy

Ulraf

Xilefian

6) Cyan Coyotes

Cyan Coyotes has some new names for MCC Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)

5up

Eskay

Rainhoe

sleepy

7) Aqua Axolotls

Aqua Axolotls has one winner from this year's MCC Color the World (Image via X/MCChampionship)

Aimsey

FalseSymmetry

jojosolos

Roscumber

8) Blue Bats

Team members of Blue Bats for Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25(Image via X/MCChampionship)

Cubfan

Kratzy

Snifferish

TapL

9) Purple Pandas

Here's the lineup for Purple Pandas for Minecraft Championship Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)

apokuna

CherriFire

Michaelmcchill

Mysticat

10) Pink Parrots

Pink Parrots has an impressive lineup of veterans for Minecraft Championship Pride 25 (Image via X/MCChampionship)

OwenJuiceTV

Smajor

soupforeloise

ZombieCleo

