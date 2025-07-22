Minecraft shelf guide: recipe, features, and more

The latest preview has introduced the Minecraft shelf, a unique piece of functional furniture and decoration that adds an array of features and uses in the game. This new member of the ever-expanding list of items can be crafted with ease and allows players to store and manage items in a rather new way.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft shelf.

Minecraft shelf recipe

Follow this recipe to craft the Minecraft shelf (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The shelf is a new item added in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.20 beta and preview, adding a functional block to the game that allows players to store items and sort them in a unique way.

Ad

Trending

The shelf can be crafted from six matching blocks of any Stripped Log, Stripped Stem, or Block of Stripped Bamboo, filling the top and bottom row. Follow the recipe shown above to craft. Placing one set yields six shelves that can be placed next to each other. The following kinds of wood can be used to craft the shelf:

Oak

Spruce

Birch

Jungle

Acacia

Dark Oak

Mangrove

Cherry

Pale Oak

Bamboo

Crimson

Warped

Also read: Updated Minecraft guide to modding in 2025

Minecraft shelf features

(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft shelf works similarly to the frame, allowing players to place items in it as a form of vertical storage and quickly retrieve them in their hotbar. Gamers can place up to three items in one shelf. Once placed, players can pick up and store those items in their hotbar.

Ad

Additionally, interacting with any of the three slots on its front swaps the player's main hand item with the content of that slot. Apart from this, the shelf can be powered by Redstone to unlock additional features.

Interacting with a single powered shelf swaps all its contents with the three rightmost items in the player's hotbar, while doing so with two connected shelves swaps their contents with the six rightmost items in the player's hotbar. Meanwhile, if they interact with three connected shelves swap their contents with all items in the player's hotbar, making it a great way to hotswap items or weapons.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft turtle egg guide: Obtaining, hatching, and more

Minecraft shelf uses

Use the Minecraft shelf to hotswap and store items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The shelf is a great functional block to store items, expanding the limitations of the item frame and allowing players to place up to three items at once. Players can stack up to three shelves next to each other and power them with redstone to hotswap all the items with ease.

Ad

Apart from being a great way to store important items and claim them quickly, the shelf acts as a nifty way to hotswap rarities of weapons and items before setting out on adventures, replacing the need to manually head over to chests and doing it manually.

Also read: Minecraft fans have already figured out how to turn the copper golems into massive war machines

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!