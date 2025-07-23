Minecraft x Smurfs DLC announced

Mojang Studios has just announced a Minecraft x Smurfs DLC, and fans are excited. This add-on is in collaboration with Paramount and Shapescape, and it introduces an array of popular characters and iconic settings from the popular franchise.Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft x Smurfs DLC.Mojang announces Minecraft x Smurfs DLC featuring iconic characters and settingsMojang has announced Minecraft x Smurfs DLC in partnership with Paramount and Shapescape. This unique add-on brings the iconic Smurf village to the game alongside popular characters and Smurfs from the franchise. Apart from the world and the structures, the add-on features many minigames and adventures that players can embark on.Among the minigames, players will have to rescue the Smurfs from the wrath of Gargamel and fight him in a one-on-one potion battle where they will have to dodge attacks from the Minecraft NPC. Gamers can use mushrooms as shields and fight back, throwing potions till they defeat him.The Minecraft x Smurfs add-on contains an array of unique structures and interactive minigames for players to enjoy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)Another minigame will lead the players to free the captured Smurfs from Gargamel’s cat, Azrael. Gamers will need to sneak up to the prison and untie the ropes used to suspend the prison cage above ground without Azrael spotting them or getting alerted. The parkour-inspired game offers a unique challenge set in the scenic decoration of the Smurfs universe.The Minecraft x Smurfs DLC also offers players the ability to interact with iconic characters like Papa Smurf, Smurfette, and Hefty Smurf. The array of characters, 16 unique skins, and structures makes this the perfect add-on for fans of the blue universe to immerse themselves in the game. The DLC is available in the marketplace for 1170 Minecoins.Also read: Minecraft fans have already figured out how to turn the copper golems into massive war machinesCheck out our other Minecraft articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modOne happy ghast feature in Minecraft clearly doesn't make senseHow to get boss mob spawn eggs in MinecraftHow to sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft4 best mods to bring mobs to lifeAll the fishing enchantments explained